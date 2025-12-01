Round 2 of breakfast diplomacy: CM Siddaramaiah to visit Shivakumar's residence on Dec 2

The latest development in the high-powered tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, the former is now scheduled to visit his deputy D K Shivakumar’s residence on December 2.

This move appears to be an effort to demonstrate unity and a truce following months of a bitter power tussle within the ruling Congress in the state, official sources said on Monday.

'No change in leadership'

This also comes days after Shivakumar visited the CM’s residence for a similar breakfast meeting. After that breakfast meet, the two Congress leaders presented a united front and clarified that there will be no change in leadership as of now.

They indicated that the issue of changing the Chief Minister has been put on a temporary pause for now, and Siddaramaiah will continue as the Chief Minister.

Also read: 'No leadership change now': Siddaramaiah, DKS after breakfast meeting

After the breakfast meeting held as per the directive of the Congress high command, both leaders had publicly stated that “there won’t be any confusion” anymore. On the leadership issue, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar maintained that they would obey the high command.

Pause on tussle

The December 2 meeting is seen as a move by the high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two, and signals Siddaramaiah’s continuation as the CM for time being, especially ahead of the legislature session from December 8.

“As told by the CM on Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Shivakumar’s residence for breakfast tomorrow,” official sources said.

Also read: 'Just a pause, not a settlement': Decoding Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar truce

Power-sharing agreement

The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation was fuelled by an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

However,Siddaramaiah blamed the media for creating all the confusion and said, "There are no differences between us, and there will be no differences in the future. Our agenda is the 2028 elections. Local body elections are important..."

"We have decided that we will follow whatever the high command says. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is still no confusion. Some media reporters have created the confusion," added Siddaramaiah.

Also read: Delay could be costly: Cong risks paying heavily for the Siddu–DKS feud

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar said that there were no groups in the party, adding, “even now, we are working together.Whatever the CM said, I am with the CM. We are working together.”

"As far as the leadership issue is concerned, we follow our party high command. Whatever they say, it is our decision. We have been loyal soldiers of the party. We know that the party is going through difficult times in our country. But we are confident that Karnataka will play a major role, we will repeat government in 2028, and move forward in 2029 as well under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul," said Shivakumar.

(With inputs from agencies)