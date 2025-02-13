Karnataka | Rapid transport solution to ease traffic congestion unveiled

At the Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru, NWO Commute unveiled a unique transportation solution that could change how we think about urban mobility.

Speaking to The Federal, the company’s spokesperson Pranam introduced their Personalized Rapid Transit (PRT) system, a futuristic mode of transport designed to tackle the challenges of congestion in metropolitan cities like Bengaluru.

The key advantage of the PRT system is its ability to offer better connectivity, especially in areas where distances between destinations are often long. For example, people often park far from their final destination at large complexes, and this system can bridge that gap.

"This is a system that combines the benefits of mass transit with the flexibility of private transport," Pranam explained. "Unlike traditional metro systems, which are typically used in public domains, our PRT system caters to both private and public needs. It can be used in private campuses, business tech parks, large convention centres, and more."

Pranam also sees the PRT as a complement to existing public transportation systems like the metro. "We don’t want to replace the metro, but instead serve as a support system. Think of it as a solution for areas that metro feeder buses currently struggle to serve, due to their fixed schedules and fluctuating ridership."

The PRT system, which looks like a vehicle straight out of a science fiction movie, is already in prototype stage. "This is one of the three prototypes we’ve built, and we have two others under testing at our Devanahalli facility. We are in talks with multiple clients, and we expect to deploy the system at one of their sites early next year," Pranam revealed.

While the current model can accommodate 6 to 8 people, the team is already working on a larger platform that can carry 16 to 18 people. Potential use cases include airports, luxury resorts, and more. "

We believe this system could add a unique tourist attraction element to resorts by operating in elevated corridors with luxury interiors," Pranam added.

Infrastructure challenges

When asked about India’s infrastructure challenges, particularly in the context of electric vehicles and charging stations, Pranam remained optimistic. "We don’t rely on public charging infrastructure. Our PRT system has its own in-house charging setup, making it much easier to deploy without depending on the availability of public charging stations."

He stressed that although the technology may seem futuristic, it is precisely what Bengaluru and other metropolitan cities need. "We need to start addressing congestion today. This is the kind of innovation that will help us counter the growing traffic issues."

Finally, on the scale of the system, Pranam expressed confidence that small steps would eventually lead to large-scale adoption. "As we expand, we’ll continue to refine our models. The demand is there, and we’re moving towards a solution that can accommodate more people in a way that’s both efficient and sustainable."

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)