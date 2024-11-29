In Hampi, you can listen to musical pillar sounds through QR code

Tourists visiting Hampi’s famous Vijaya Vitthala Temple would no longer have to make do with marvelling at its musical pillars from a distance and not listen to their sounds. While tapping on pillars to see them produce music was a ritual for tourists visiting the site, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) restricted public access to structures after 2008 after concerns over their weakening. Scan QR code, listen to music To ensure that tourists don’t miss out on this unique experience anymore, the ASI has now introduced a touch-free way to listen to the music of the pillars. The ASI has introduced QR codes for 10 of the 56 pillars to make the music produced by them available to tourists.

So, a tourist can just scan the QR codes on a pillar and listen to a 25-second music clip, without actually touching it.