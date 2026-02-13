Hoskote accident: How a joyride at dawn turned deadly for 6 students

A biker lost his life for no fault of his own, while six students died in what began as a dawn, carefree outing — this is the tragic account of the horrific multi-vehicle road accident near Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural district, on Friday morning (February 13). The horrific accident happened at around 4:30 am near M Satyavara village on the Hoskote-Dobbaspet National Highway.

After heading out early in the morning, at around 3 am, for a joyride, a group of underage boys reportedly drove back recklessly, claiming the life of a young man who was returning home after finishing work. According to police sources, the group of youths had gone out for a 'jolly ride', had eaten biryani, and were driving towards Nandi Hills when the incident occurred.

Minor boy drove SUV

The deceased students were studying PUC in various colleges in Bengaluru. The biker, who worked at a private company, was on his way home after completing his night shift when the car driven by the students rammed into him, killing him. The cries of grief from the families of the students who died in the accident have been heart-rending.

The deceased have been identified as Ashwin Nair (17) from Kothanur, Arhan Sharif (16) from HBR Layout, Ayaan Ali (17) and Bharat (17) from Fraser Town, Farhan (18) from Kammanahalli, and Ethan George (17) from Hulimavu. The six students were studying at RV PU College and CMR College on Hennur Main Road in Bengaluru.

The boy driving the car repotedly did not possess a driving licence. The SUV involved in the accident was registered in the name of the deceased student Ali’s father. According to police, the boys were travelling at high speed in excitement when the driver lost control and first hit the biker before crashing into a canter truck.

SUV rams bike, then canter truck

The six friends, who were in their first or second year of PUC, allegedly planned the trip without informing their families and went to Hoskote in an XUV700. The car first collided with the biker and then rammed into the rear of a canter. The biker, Gagan (24), a resident of Devanayakanahalli in Devanahalli taluk, died in the accident.

The impact of the car hitting the canter from behind was so severe that the axle snapped and a tyre came off. As a result, the canter toppled onto the service road. A Brezza car coming from behind then crashed into the dislodged tyre and axle lying on the road. Fortunately, the four occupants of that car escaped without life-threatening injuries.

Police have been struggling since morning to gather details about the deceased. Their identities and addresses were traced based on mobile phone call records. The students had left home around 3 am. When their families tried calling them in the morning, they were instead met with shocking information from the police, leaving entire households devastated. Outside the mortuary of the Hoskote Government Hospital, scenes of uncontrollable grief unfolded.

Gagan, family’s sole breadwinner

Biker Gagan was the sole breadwinner of his family, and his mother is visually disabled. Working at a private company, he single-handedly supported his family. With his death, the family has lost its only source of support and has been left shattered. His visually impaired mother broke down on hearing the news of her son’s death.

“He spoke to me yesterday evening before leaving for work. Later, he called and said the company would provide a car. And now I am hearing this news,” said Gagan’s mother Lakshmi, her voice choked with emotion.

Gagan had completed his BCom degree and was working at a private company. He was also engaged in agriculture alongside his job, his uncle said.

Police identified the deceased based on their phone call records and informed their families. Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed outside the mortuary of the Hoskote Government Hospital.