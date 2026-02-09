CJ Roy’s death probe: 9-page note written in red under SIT lens

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged suicide of Confident Group chairman CJ Roy is closely examining a nine-page handwritten note, along with several documents seized during the course of the investigation, news agency PTI reported citing police sources on February 9.

According to PTI, the note, purportedly written by Roy in red ink, was recovered from among papers obtained from his family members and associates. Investigators are scrutinising the contents to ascertain their relevance to the circumstances leading to his death.

Also Read: Confident Group CJ Roy's suicide: Family alleges harassment by I-T officials

A senior police officer told PTI the handwritten pages refer to multiple issues across different periods, all of which are being analysed as part of the probe. "We are currently examining several papers and documents obtained from Roy’s family members and associates, including nine pages of notes suspected to have been written by him in red ink," the senior police officer said.

However, officials declined to share further details, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Case registered as unnatural death

The case is currently registered as an unnatural death report, while the angle of abetment to suicide has not yet been taken up.

“As the investigation progresses, further action will be taken based on the outcome,” the officer said.

Statements of persons connected to Roy are being recorded as part of the probe, though details cannot be disclosed at this point, he added.

The founder and chairman of the real estate firm Confident Group allegedly died by suicide on January 30 after sustaining bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city.

Also Read: Confident Group chairman C J Roy dies by suicide after tax raids

The incident occurred on the day a team of Income Tax officials from Kerala was questioning him, following searches conducted over the previous three days.

Roy had been under the Income Tax department’s scanner since December last year, when his office and premises were searched.

SIT examines stress factor

Details of the raids are yet to be made public, and it remains unclear whether the Income Tax officials have been questioned by the Special Investigation Team.

Sources also said Roy had been consulting a psychiatrist, indicating that he was under stress.

The SIT has also questioned Roy’s office staff as part of the investigation, sources added.

(With agency inputs)