Harsh Goenka backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in Bengaluru infra row, slams Shivakumar

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Sunday criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for his remarks against Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who had highlighted Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure.



Taking to X, Goenka said it was “unfortunate how thin-skinned our politicians are.” He added, “When Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke up about Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure, instead of fixing it, they turned it into politics. Now they’ll pressurise her to post ‘positive tweets’. So typical — attack the critic, not the problem.”

Debate over civic woes

Goenka’s post came after Shivakumar accused Mazumdar-Shaw and former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai, both vocal about the city’s civic problems, of having a “personal agenda.” The senior Congress leader, who is the minister in charge of Bengaluru’s development, claimed the two did not raise such concerns during the previous BJP government. “They have some personal agenda. Why didn’t they open their mouths during the BJP regime? We will tackle it,” Shivakumar told reporters.



It’s unfortunate how thin-skinned our politicians are. When @kiranshaw spoke up about Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, instead of fixing it, they turned it into politics. Now they’ll pressurize her to post “positive tweets.” So typical- attack the critic, not the problem. https://t.co/sSvgZ3DhNd — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 19, 2025

Mazumdar-Shaw swiftly rebutted the charge, saying both she and Pai had consistently criticised poor infrastructure under earlier governments as well. “Not true. Both TV Mohandas Pai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure during previous BJP and JDS governments. Our agenda is clear — clean up and restore roads,” she wrote on X.

DKS defends infra efforts

Doubling down, Shivakumar later said he welcomed criticism but felt “some people are doing it too much.” Speaking at an event, he cited the city’s rapid growth as a major challenge: “Bengaluru’s population is 1.4 crore, and 3,000 vehicles are registered every day. With 1.23 crore vehicles already on the roads, congestion is natural.”



He also appeared to take a swipe at Mazumdar-Shaw and Pai, saying, “Those who started businesses here and grew big have forgotten their roots. If you forget the root, you won’t get the fruit.”

Defending his administration, Shivakumar pointed to initiatives like the ‘Fix My Pothole’ campaign, which allows citizens to report road issues via WhatsApp. “I welcome all the criticism, no problem, because criticism strengthens democracy. But some are doing it too much, and these things won't bother me. People have given us an opportunity, and we want to serve them,” he said.