Fatal road crash involving KSRTC bus in Nelamangala leaves five dead

A tragic road accident occurred on Sunday (February 15) near Jindal in Nelamangala, involving a KSRTC bus and an Indica car, leaving five people dead. The deceased have been identified as Harshit and Nikith from Dodballapur, while the identities of the remaining three are yet to be confirmed.

Preliminary reports suggest that the Indica car, coming at high speed from Tumakuru, lost control, crossed the divider, and collided head-on with the KSRTC bus traveling from Bangalore. Four of the people in the car died on the spot due to the impact of the crash.

Tragic end for a student

Among the deceased, Harshit was a second-year undergraduate student at Rajanakunte Sai Vidya College. What was meant to be a leisurely Sunday for the young men ended in a fatal road accident.



Also read | Hoskote accident: How a joyride at dawn turned deadly for 6 students

The severity of the accident completely destroyed the car, and rescuers had to make significant efforts to recover the bodies. The seriously injured car driver was immediately admitted to a local hospital, but doctors confirmed that he also succumbed to his injuries.

Bodies sent for postmortem

Madanayakanahalli police visited the accident site to conduct an investigation. The bodies have been sent to Nelamangala Government Hospital for postmortem examination. Police are actively working to identify the remaining three deceased and are informing the families. A case has been registered at Madanayakanahalli police station, and further legal action is underway.