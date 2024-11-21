'Edu min doesn’t know Kannada': Boy’s remark irks K'taka minister who loses his cool

Karnataka school education and literacy minister Madhu Bangarappa lost his cool when a student allegedly remarked that the minister "doesn't know Kannada" during a virtual interaction.

Speaking in Kannada, he described the remark as "stupid" and told authorities to take action against the student. The incident happened during the launch of a programme to provide free online coaching to 25,000 students from Karnataka taking CET, JEE, and NEET exams.

ake action, says an irked Bangarappa

During the virtual interaction on Wednesday (November 20), the student reportedly said that "the education minister doesn't know Kannada".

The Karnataka school education and literacy minister initially appeared cool on hearing the boy's remark, but later made no secret of his annoyance. He asked: “Who is that? Am I speaking in Urdu? TV people will keep showing this now...."

"Whoever said I don't know Kannada, record it, and take action against them. This is very stupid. He should be ashamed,” Bangarappa said.

The minister then instructed principal secretary (school education) Ritesh Kumar and PU (Pre-University) department director Sindhu Roopesh, who were seated next to him, to take action on the matter.

"Who is the teacher, BEO (Block Education Officer)? This has to be taken up very seriously. Someone said the ‘Vidya Mantri’ (education minister) doesn't know Kannada," he said.

At this point, one officer expressed doubt whether the student had indeed made such a comment, to which the minister responded: "Ya, ya...he said that....you have to take action, I cannot sit quietly. See who it was...." The officials assured him that action will be taken.

BJP slams Bangarappa

Targeting Bangarappa on the issue, the BJP calling him "Avidya Mantri" in a post on X said, "You (Minister) said this is a temple of knowledge, question with courage. And now you call someone who questions stupid..."

In another post, the party said: "Madhu Bangarappa himself had earlier said that he doesn't know Kannada properly, now as soon as a student reminded it, ordering action against that student, along with teachers and the BEO there, is really stupid. Congress' such dictatorial attitude is dangerous for democracy."

(WIth inputs from agencies)