Karnataka: Uncertainty over board exam for classes 5, 8, 9 makes experts, parents angry

The ongoing legal battle between the registered unaided private schools management association - RUPSA – and the state government over the issue of holding public examination for primary and high school children, has left parents and the children in a state of flux.

What has come in for a lot of criticism is how the state government has handled this entire issue. The state government, especially, has made no effort to alleviate the anxiety of children and parents by providing any clarity on the matter.

Education experts, former education ministers and parents of children have lashed out at the government's complete lack of “sensitivity” on this issue.

Back and forth

This is how the matter played out the past one week. On March 6, the Karnataka high court ordered the cancellation of board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11, but the state government filed an appeal and got permission to conduct the examination on Friday, March 8.

In that background, the board exams for classes 5, 8 and 9 started from Monday, March 11 as scheduled. However, RUPSA approached the Supreme Court and argued that conducting board exams for young children was a violation of the Right to Education Act and the apex court issued a stay order on holding the exams until the hearing of the case is completed.

Meanwhile, the government has issued a circular postponing the pending exams indefinitely except for the two paper exams that have already been completed.

Don't complicate education system: SC

The Supreme Court had pointed out that conducting board exams for classes upto class 8 is a clear violation of Section 30 of the Right to Education Act and slammed the government. “You have spoiled the entire education system of the country and now you want to complicate it. Please do not do that,” the SC observed. Also, if children are not to be failed based on test scores in these board exams, then what is the need for testing, asked the apex court.

The Karnataka government argued that it is not an exam but a “summative assessment”. “We are conducting this examination to improve the quality of teaching in the schools under our jurisdiction. There is no need for the children to pass it. This examination is only to prepare the children for their future," the state government had argued in the Supreme Court.

Congress has violated the law brought by itself

Speaking to The Federal Karnataka on this legal battle waged by the education department of the state, education expert Dr VP Niranjanaradhya felt the Congress government was violating the law that it had introduced.

"In 2009, the Congress government implemented the important Right to Education Act. The Act said that the test system which causes mental stress and anxiety for children till eighth standard should be abandoned. Instead, the rule of the Act is that the CCA system of internal assessment should be adopted regularly during the academic year," he explained, pointing out that now the Congress government which implemented that act is not only conducting board exams for children in violation of the act, but has also launched a big legal battle defending the exam.

"It's ironic. This is a violation of the Right to Education Act and thereby the Constitution,” said Niranjanaradhya.

Further, he added, “It was a wise move for the government to abandon the examination with the consent of the single-member bench of the high court in this matter. However, it seems that some of the officials and the department are determined to conduct this test for their own interest. Ministers and Chief Ministers should also get proper information about this and work to alleviate the anxiety of children and parents in time. It didn't happen. Due to different vested interests, children and parents are now thrown into confusion.”

This is a very insensitive move

Former education minister S Suresh Kumar lashed out at the government.

“Public examination is a worrying thing for young children at the fifth standard level. If those children are tormented by saying that the examination will take place, no, it will not take place… what will be the effect on the minds of those children?” he asked.

“The tragedy is that till now neither the education minister, the chief minister, nor the senior officials of the government have given a single statement to give hope to the children and parents and remove their anxiety. This is a very insensitive move," added Suresh Kumar.

“Education department is a very sensitive department, you don't deal with files here. Instead you deal with the minds of young children. You need to cautious and sensitive. It is the government that has created this kind of confusion. Besides, it is a tragedy that they have not done anything to reassure and instill confidence in the parents,” said Suresh Kumar.

Parents outraged

Rohini Jagadish of Shimoga, a parent of an 8th standard student, is also angry with the government. “One day the exam will be conducted, the next day it will not be conducted…Is this how the education department is playing with the children? We know how much fear and anxiety small children have about public examination.”

“For this government, election is more important than solving the confusion of children's examination. Not even one minister or officer has come forward to clarfiy. Wondering what the parents must be going through. Will they do the exam again, will they leave it, when will they do it? What is the story? Did the education minister talk about it anywhere?” she asked.

For the past one week, orders and circulars are being issued every day. But there is a silence on the subject of public examination, and neither the minister nor the officials of the education department have made an effort to clarify the confusion, which has led to widespread outrage.

The Federal Karnataka contacted Madhu Bangarappa, minister of school education and literacy, and the principal secretary of the department, Ritesh Kumar Singh, and commissioner BB Kaveri, for a reaction. But they did not respond to our calls.