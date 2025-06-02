DKS appeals for calm over Kannada row as Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday (June 2) appealed for calm and patience amid the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kamal Haasan’s recent remark suggesting that Kannada originated from Tamil.



Also read | Outrage against celebrities not over Kannada, it is about respecting the local

Declining to comment on the actor’s statement, he said he did not wish to escalate the issue into a political matter.

Unaware of issue

“I don't know the issue so let me go to my records and then I will speak. I don’t want to make this a political issue. We all are neighbours, We all have to work together, live together. Our water goes to Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu people come here. We are not enemies. We all are friends,” he told reporters here.

Reminding the public that nothing is permanent in life, Shivakumar said, “I would like to ask everyone to remain calm and patient.”

Earlier, taking a veiled dig at Kamal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week accused the actor of being ignorant of the rich history of Kannada. Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said, “Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it.”

Actor moves HC

Meanwhile, Kamal approached the Karnataka High Court requesting protection to ensure the smooth release of his upcoming film Thug Life in the state.

The move comes in response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's recent announcement that it will not allow the release of Kamal’s film in the state unless he issues an apology for his “controversial” remarks about the Kannada language.



Also read | 'Will only apologise if I am wrong': Kamal Haasan amid Kannada language row

The actor-politician had on Wednesday clarified that his remarks on Kannada were said out of love and that “love will never apologise”. The top star’s response, which he described as an “explanation” and not an “answer,” came in the wake of protests by pro-Kannada organisations against his remarks.

The controversy started at the audio launch of Thug Life, where Kamal said: “Kannada was born out of Tamil.” This triggered a massive backlash in Karnataka with arch-rivals Congress and BJP condemning him in unison.

(With agency inputs)