Siddaramaiah dismisses Karnataka CM change rumours

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday (July 10) sought to put an end to speculation regarding being replaced by his deputy, DK Shivkumar, by stating that no discussion is being held on changing the chief minister of the state.

The Congress leader who is currently in Delhi, also said that there is no “50-50 formula”, adding that Shivkumar himself had said that there is no vacancy for the chief minister’s post.

'No 50-50 formula'

“There is no discussion for CM change. DK Shivkumar himself has said that there is no vacancy for CM. There is no 50-50 formula. Whatever decision is taken by the high command, we will follow it. I am the chief minister of Karnataka. I am sitting here. There is no vacancy for CM in Karnataka,” said Siddaramaiah as quoted by ANI.

He also said that the party high command will take a call on the matter, and everyone would abide by it. "No discussion took place (on CM position), that is my reply. Shivakumar himself said that there is no vacancy for the CM post...Whatever decision is taken by the high command, both of us will follow; we will obey it,” he added.

Appointment with Rahul

Siddaramaiah also said that he has sought an appointment with the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, adding that so far, there was no information on the matter.

His comments come days after Congress’s OBC Department proposed his name as one of the members of its Advisory Council, sparking a debate on his future at the top post in Karnataka.

Although Siddaramaiah said that it had nothing to do with him shifting to national politics, speculations are rife among the ruling Congress in the state regarding a possible change in the chief minister’s post later this year in view of a reported power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar.

The backdrop

According to a PTI report, a letter written by Anil Jaihind, who heads the All India Congress Committee (OBC Dept), proposed the names of 24 people in the panel and sought the approval of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. "I am proposing the names for Advisory Council for the OBC Department AICC for your kind consideration and approval, please," Jaihind said in a letter dated June 9.

Besides Siddaramaiah, other names proposed for the council include Congress MLC B K Hariprasad, former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Veerappa Moily.

Congress leaders claimed that Siddaramaiah would head the advisory panel. Reacting to the development, Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he had no prior information about the move and came to know through media reports.

(With agency inputs)