Dharmasthala row: BJP leaders, devotees rally in support of temple

Thousands of devotees, accompanied by BJP MLAs, MPs and cadres, converged in Dharmasthala on Monday (August 25) in a strong show of solidarity with the famed temple.

BJP's Bengaluru South unit has launched a 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra' to protest what it termed as attempts to malign the revered shrine.

The yatra, led by Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy, began with prayers at Sri Vinayaka Temple in Jayanagar before being flagged off by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya.

Meanwhile, nearly 5,000 devotees from Dakshina Kannada district, along with MPs, MLAs, and local leaders, offered prayers at the temple. The gathering saw a mass recital of the Shivapanchakshari hymn and special offerings inside the sanctum.

Victim of 'organised conspiracy'

Surya, in a post on X, called Dharmasthala "a victim of an organised conspiracy" and demanded a CBI probe into the allegations targeting the temple administration.

"The BJP unequivocally condemns the false propaganda being spread against this sacred shrine," he added.

"The love, respect and solidarity you people have showered on Dharmasthala, I will place it in front of the presiding deity of Dharmasthala -- Sri Manjunatha and pray for all of you," he added.

Dharmasthala controversy

The march was conducted after a controversy erupted based on a complaint made by a man identified as CN Chinnaiah, who alleged that bodies, including those of women with signs of assault, had been buried in Dharmasthala over a period of time. Last week, he was arrested for perjury.

Custodian of the temple, Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade, welcomed the constitution of an SIT to probe the matter. Heggade said the faith of devotees continues to strengthen Dharmasthala's service activities in education, healthcare, and rural outreach.

These twin developments—political mobilisation and devotional solidarity—have been seen by the devotees of the temple town as an extraordinary event, especially after campaign unleashed in recent weeks.

(With agency inputs)