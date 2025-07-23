An atmosphere of gloom, suspicion, and mistrust permeates the otherwise buzzing town of Dharmasthala these days.

This shift in mood has been triggered by the recent allegations of rape, murder, and mass burials of hundreds of women in the Dakshina Kannada town that is known as a pilgrimage hotspot.

A former sanitation worker at the temple recently claimed that he, between 1998 and 2014, was forced to dispose of hundreds of bodies, mostly of women who were raped and murdered, on the instructions of powerful figures. The whistleblower in his complaint said he buried several bodies on the banks of River Nethravati in Dharmasthala.

The allegations have kicked up a storm in the state, prompting the government to initiate a Special Investigation Team probe (SIT). Locals say the allegations, besides tarnishing the temple town’s reputation, have created distrust between locals and visitors, affected business, and revived old rumours.

Residents say that while the Soujanya rape and murder case in 2012 had earned the town a bad reputation, the fresh allegations of mass graves only seem to have cemented those doubts.

The latest allegations have also reminded people of older, unsolved crimes, including the Soujanya case, and they have demanded a reopening of these cases.

Soujanya, 17, was found raped and strangled, with her hands tied with her shawl, at a deserted place in Dharmasthala in 2012. While the case was transferred to the CBI, a special court in Bengaluru acquitted the lone accused in the case in 2023 due to a lack of evidence. Resident-tourist trust deficit Many locals have developed distrust for outsiders and feel they are out to spoil the reputation of Dharmasthala. A shopkeeper, who didn’t want to reveal his name, told The Federal Karnataka that the recent events have made people in the village anxious. Earlier, outsiders respected both the place and the local people. The respect declined after the Soujanya rape and murder case, and now is further threatened with the latest allegations of mass graves, he said. Also read: Bengaluru court restrains defamatory content against Dharmasthala secretary He added that the interactions between locals and outsiders have dwindled now as the former suspect many of having ulterior motives. Rumours and faith Manjesh, who works in a hotel in Dharmasthala, said that the recent events have deeply upset them. It has given a bad name to everyone living there, even though only a few people may have done wrong, he said.

The whistleblower in his complaint has said that he buried several bodies on the banks of the Nethravati river in Dharmasthala.

He said they now feel scared to talk to outsiders, fearing the spread of more rumours. He hopes that the issue is solved soon, and that a peaceful and respectful relationship between locals and outsiders can return. The suspicion is mutual as the tourists don’t trust the locals either. While the Soujanya case kept them wary of locals, the latest allegations have only strengthened their doubts.

Many visitors, however, say a few incidents should not be allowed to defame a place. Also read: Dharmasthala case: Karnataka HM says vital to verify that deaths indeed occurred Sharana Patil, a visitor from Haveri (North Karnataka), said the serial murder case may involve a few individuals, but it should not affect people's faith in the temple's deities. The 800-year-old Sri Manjunathaswamy Temple in Dharmasthala hosts the deities of Lord Shiva (Manjunatha) and Goddess Parvathi (Ammanavaru). He urged the government to take strict legal action against those involved, no matter how powerful they are, so that the temple town gets back its glory. Devotee footfall dwindle Since news about bodies buried in Dharmasthala came out, the number of devotees visiting the town has gone down, say the residents, though there are no numbers to establish this.