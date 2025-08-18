Dharmasthala case: Real probe will begin after DNA sample analysis, says Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government on Monday, August 18, officially said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case has found a skeleton and bones from two different places, and they were sent for forensic analysis.

The SIT also collected soil samples from various sites that had been dug up during the probe, including laterite soil, which is known for its acidic nature and the ability to dissolve bones. They had also been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru for testing.

As the matter took centre stage in the Karnataka Assembly, Home Minister G Parameshwara assured that his government would not interfere in the SIT probe into the Dharmasthala case.

Govt conducting fair probe: Parameshwara

He asserted a transparent investigation would uphold Dharmasthala’s honour if it proved nothing had happened and deliver justice to victims if the crimes were committed. He said the government was conducting a fair investigation.

The minister added that till now, the probe has mainly centred around search operations. The real investigation begins once the DNA, bone and soil samples are analysed.

Witness security protocol being followed, says minister

Regarding the anonymous whistleblower’s security, since the person is moving around freely, Parameshwara stated that a protection framework has been invoked to shield the witness. The protection measures include round-the-clock monitoring, obtaining consent, installing safety devices, and maintaining the secrecy of identity.

The witness has been given a code name of “V” besides options for emergency relocation and heightened police patrolling. Witness protection rules are being followed to ensure the person is safe and sound. The person cannot be arrested or forcibly kept in custody.

The minister also said that digging was being done in places that the witness had identified. He, however, said the SIT would not dig everywhere in Dharmasthala even if the witness said so. Parameshwara said it is the SIT, and not the government, which would decide the extent of the investigation. He urged all to wait for the results.

Parameshwara urges media to be cautious

The minister also requested the media to report on the matter cautiously, since lakhs of devotees are associated with the sacred place. While the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the SIT probe, Parameshwara questioned why things became serious in the last 15 days.

Saying it is unnecessary to mix the issue with politics, the Congress leader said, “Let the truth come out in court — whether favourable to you or us, everyone must accept it.” He also assured the Opposition, which has targeted the government on the sensational issue, saying it was hiding nothing and had no intention of protecting anyone.

On July 3, 2025, a man filed a complaint with Dharmasthala police, claiming he received death threats and was forced to bury bodies of people, including women who were allegedly raped, in Dharmasthala and nearby areas. He said he could no longer live with the guilt and sought protection for his family as he revealed gory details.

An FIR was registered the next day. Later, the witness’s statement was recorded before a magistrate, and based on reports and requests from the state women’s commission, an SIT was formed under the leadership of senior police officers to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation into bodies buried between the mid-1990s and mid-2010s.