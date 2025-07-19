Devanahalli land acquisition: Karnataka govt's 'Plan B' may force farmers to sell land

Even though the Karnataka government cancelled the land acquisition process in 13 villages of Channarayapatna Hobli in Devanahalli taluk near Bangalore International Airport, there are doubts that farmers are still being indirectly forced through certain conditions.

Also read: Devanahalli land acquisition: Karnataka drops plan after 1,200-day farmer protest

The government has shelved its plan to acquire 1,777 acres of land in that area. But at the same time, it has put two conditions that make it look like farmers themselves will have to sell their land.

New rules

Recently, in a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the anti-land acquisition protestors of Channarayapatna, the cancellation was announced along with conditions. According to the new rules, if farmers come forward to sell their lands voluntarily, they will get more compensation and well-developed plots.

Also read: Karnataka's angst: AP may bag its project, use its logistics, labour as well

But those who don’t agree to sell must keep their land only as agricultural land. This is being seen as a way to restrict farmers.

For farmers who don’t want to sell their land, the government is said to be using the “Green Zone” rule to stop them from selling for the next 20-25 years. So, cancelling the land acquisition may not really help farmers — in fact, it may trouble them more.

Though it looks like the government gave in to the farmers’ 1,200-day-long protest, in the future it may again try to control the land in a different way.

Farmers have not won

So, farmers of Channarayapatna have not really won, and the government has not truly lost by cancelling the land acquisition.

Also read: Tripura man arrested in Bengaluru for insulting Kannadigas

Even if the government has stepped back, it is creating a situation where the landowners themselves are forced to sell, which is not surprising. That’s why protest leaders say farmers should not consider this a win but remain alert.

‘Green Zone’ announcement

There are talks that the government may soon declare the land as a ‘Green Zone’.

If declared a ‘Green Zone’, then farmers can use the land only for agriculture. No commercial use or selling will be allowed. In future, if farmers want to sell the land, it won’t be allowed. This is seen as a clever indirect move by the government.

Even if the land value rises, it cannot be sold easily. In the future, the government may again ask for the land. Such fears are now being spoken of.

The government says whoever gives their land will get better compensation and developed plots. But only 10 per cent of farmers have agreed. There were also rumours that the Industries Minister suggested a 20-year ‘Green Zone’ plan. But due to farmers’ opposition, it was not implemented.

Last week, a group of farmers came forward saying they are ready to give land. But in that group were middlemen and Dalits who had already sold land. These middlemen brought people by promising more compensation if they filed fresh claims on already sold land.

'Farmers must be alert'

At present, most farmers are dependent on agriculture and are not ready to sell their land. In future, if anyone wants to sell, they won’t face problems, said Pramod, a farmer from Polanahalli, to The Federal Karnataka.

Karahalli Srinivas, who led the protest committee, told The Federal Karnataka, “Just because the government cancelled the land acquisition, farmers should not lower their guard. No one should think this is a victory. The government’s future plans are not yet clear. Farmers must be more alert than before.”

Recently, a group of farmers who met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said they were ready to give land. Looking at the government’s decision now, it seems that the group's demand was fulfilled. But most of them had disputed land, and many were brought by middlemen with false promises. So, the number of farmers truly ready to sell is very low.

Low land price also a reason for opposition?

In Devanahalli taluk, land is now selling at Rs 4-5 crore per acre. But the government is offering only Rs 2.5 crore. Because of this big price difference, many farmers are refusing to give up their land. Even some who had earlier agreed are now backing out, says Srinivas.

The government had said — if landowners sell land voluntarily, they will get more money or bigger developed plots.

At the same time, those who don’t want to sell will have to keep their land as agricultural land only.

By looking at both conditions, it is clear that the government has not really stepped back. It has just changed its method. It looks like the government has accepted the protestors' demand, but is still thinking about its long-term plans. That’s what people are saying.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)