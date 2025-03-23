David Warner slams Air India over flight delay; airline blames Bengaluru storm

Australian cricketer David Warner took to X on Saturday (March 22), to hit out at Air India for making passengers wait for hours inside an aircraft with no pilots on board.

He posted, "We've boarded a plane with no pilots and [are] waiting on the plane for hours. Why would you board passengers knowing that you have no pilots for the flight?"

Warner is not a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after going unsold in the mega auction last year in Jeddah.

The airline responded to his post explaining that inclement weather in Bengaluru had the flight’s crew indisposed for a while due to an earlier assignment.

Inclement weather

Air India’s response to Warner said, “Dear Mr Warner, today's challenging weather in Bengaluru caused diversions and delays across all airlines. The crew operating your flight was held up on an earlier assignment affected by these disruptions, which led to a delay in departure. We appreciate your patience and thank you for choosing to fly with us,"

According to media reports, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport’s flight operations were significantly disrupted due to heavy rainfall and strong winds on Saturday.

Bengaluru rain

The India Meteorological Department recorded that the city of Bengaluru having received 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms lasting from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm.

These severe storms led to chaos in the city as trees fell, and waterlogging was rampant. There were temporary disruptions in electricity supply in parts of the city. Hailstorms were also reported in places like Hosakote in Bengaluru’s rural districts.

Several flights diverted

Due to Bengaluru’s unpredictable weather conditions, it was reported that 19 flights were diverted to alternative airports - including 11 IndiGo, four Air India Express, two Akasa and two Air India flights. Over ten flights were also delayed due to the extreme and unsafe weather conditions, with several flights struggling to land on time, increasing congestion in the airport.

Passengers had to endure long wait times at terminals as airlines worked to reschedule flights affected by these diversions.