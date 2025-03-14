Bengaluru Airport launches India's first-ever sensory room for neurodivergent fliers

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has introduced India's first-ever sensory room for neurodivergent passengers and people with sensory sensitivities.

The facility is located near the 080 International Lounge on Level 4 of Terminal 2. According to a release by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), it aims to provide a relaxing space for people who find the bright lights, loud announcements, and crowds in the airport overwhelming.

The MD and CEO of BIAL Hari Marar said, “We are committed to building an inclusive and passenger-friendly airport.”

This sensory room was developed in collaboration with Incluzza, an organisation specialising in inclusion of people with disabilities. The release mentioned that this initiative aligns with the airport’s broader efforts to enhance accessibility and inclusivity.

Incluzza had also opened a Disability Inclusion Office, powered by EnAble India, in the airport in 2023.

Purpose of the room

The purpose of the sensory room is to support people with sensory issues and neurodivergent conditions such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), as well as anxiety disorders.

This sensory room offers a quiet and controlled environment that helps passengers regulate their emotions and get relief from external stressors. Its aim is to reduce stress before any flights they have to get on.

According to the BIAL, research into sensory regulation and inputs from occupational therapy suggest that spending around 15 to 30 minutes in a sensory-friendly place can significantly reduce feelings of being overwhelmed, providing an improved travel experience for passengers.

Features of the room

The sensory room incorporates several sensory-friendly aspects that cover sensory needs such as visual, tactile, and auditory needs. The sensory room has ambient lighting, a bubble tube and galaxy projector, soothing wall patterns, interactive wall and floor projections, sensory toy station, weighted blankets for comfort, and therapy mats. Additional amenities include LED cubes, crash pads, a white noise machine, tactile panels, infinity mirror, and an aroma diffuser.

India Autism Centre applauded this effort by the BIAL and posted a video of the room’s launch on their social media. Their post’s caption read, “Airports can be overwhelming for neurodivergent individuals due to bright lights, loud noises, and crowds. Bengaluru Airport, already part of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network, has taken another step towards inclusivity with a newly-launched sensory room by EnAble India.”

“A milestone for accessibility in Indian airports - hoping to see more replicate this soon,” they added.

Committed to stress-free experience

The managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Hari Marar said, “We are committed to building an inclusive and passenger-friendly airport. BLR Airport has consistently aimed to offer the latest innovations, from our biophilic, sustainable Terminal 2 to digital solutions that enhance efficiency.”

He went on to say that the addition of the sensory room aligns with their mission to create a ‘seamless and stress-free experience’ for every traveller. He added that inclusivity is not just a feature, but is a core value for the BIAL.

Strides forward in inclusivity

The chairman and MD of EnAble India Dipesh Sutariya said, “We at Incluzza are proud to have partnered with BIAL in designing and building this sensory room. The Disability Inclusion Office by Incluzza, powered by EnAble India, located at BIAL, was established in 2023 in partnership with BIAL and is indicative of their deep commitment to inclusion.”

“The Sensory Room is one of several inclusion initiatives BIAL has undertaken to ensure every kind of passenger has a good experience. It’s heartening to see accessibility being driven by thoughtful, proactive action,” he added.

He said they hope the launch of this sensory room will be the beginning of many more initiatives like this across the country.