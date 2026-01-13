Bengaluru dental college suspends six faculty after student suicide over humiliation

Six faculty members of a dental college in Bengaluru, Karnataka, have been suspended following the death by suicide of a 23-year-old student, allegedly after she was subjected to humiliation by the college management.

The student is reported to have taken the extreme step after facing verbal humiliation for being unable to attend a seminar, as she had taken leave citing eye pain.

Suspension to continue till further orders

According to an official communication issued by Oxford Dental College, the suspended faculty members include senior lecturers Anmol Razdan, Shabana Banu, Faika Kolkar and Alba Dinesh, Reader Sindhu R, and Professor Sushmini Hegde.

All the faculty members are from the Department of Oral Medicine and Radiology. The communication stated that the suspension would remain in force until further notification.

Humiliated over skin colour

The development comes after Yashaswini, a third-year dental student of the college, was found hanging at her residence on Friday (January 9). The incident has triggered allegations from the family members of the deceased, who claimed that she was harassed by the college management and subjected to repeated humiliation, which ultimately drove her to take the extreme step.

According to her family, Yashaswini had taken leave on Wednesday due to eye pain. Her mother said that when she returned to college the following day, she was humiliated in front of other students for failing to participate in a seminar. She alleged that her daughter was subjected to public humiliation in the classroom and that derogatory remarks were made about her skin colour.

Barred from attending seminar

A report by NDTV further stated that the deceased was also humiliated over her clothing. The report added that she was allegedly denied permission to attend seminars and was not being assigned radiology case work, which, according to the family, caused her severe mental distress.

Police said that Yashaswini was the only child of her parents, Parimala and Bhudevaiah. Following her death, several students of the college staged a sit-in protest outside the morgue, demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged harassment and humiliation of the student.

Police officials said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and that further investigation is underway. Authorities said statements are being recorded and all aspects of the allegations are being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

(With agency inputs)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help, please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)