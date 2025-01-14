Ground report | The Dalai Lama’s presence in Bylakuppe revives hopes of exiled Tibetans

Eighty-eight-year-old Thinley, who lives in an old age home in Bylakuppe, India’s oldest and largest Tibetan settlement in Karnataka, cannot stop smiling. His eyes light up as he talks about his meeting with the revered spiritual leader of the Tibetan community, the 14th Dalai Lama, who is currently recuperating from a knee replacement surgery in Bylakuppe, situated 80km from Mysore and near Coorg.

The Dalai Lama, who was dragged into a controversy last week by US billionaire Elon Musk for an old interview the spiritual leader had given airing his views on “uncontrolled” immigration, is visiting Bylakuppe after a gap of seven years. While he is here, the highly popular leader is granting a rare audience to octogenarian Tibetans, above the age of 80 years, and the differently abled and mentally depressed living in the Tibetan settlements in the south. He has also met a senior Air Force official and Karnataka forest officials. So, Thinley, who was just 12 years old when he came along with the Dalai Lama, when the latter fled to India in 1959 from Tibet, still clings to the hope that the Dalai Lama will also take him back to his “homeland”. “I was born in Tibet and I miss my home. I want to go back though I am grateful to India for giving us a home. When we arrived in India, there was only the sky above and the land below and initially, we struggled to make a home here in India. When we started living here it was just wild forest land,” this former farmer told The Federal through an interpreter.

The Tibetans were initially given 3,504 acres of forest land by the Mysore government in 1961 by the then Chief Minister S Nijalingappa, for their rehabilitation and resettlement, on which they had to cultivate and also build their homes, schools, hospitals and monasteries. Today, there are more than 70,000 Tibetan refugees living in India for the past six decades in ten states and two Union Territories. In Karnataka alone, they are located in five settlements spread over nearly 15,000 acres. Thinley is unwilling to let go of his hope of returning to Tibet one day. “We depend on the Dalai Lama to take us back home,” he said. A wish echoed by 33-year-old Tsering Palden, manager of an Old Age Home in Bylakuppe. Born and brought up in India, he also wants to return to Tibet and make a life for himself before it is too late. “Time is a powerful thing, nothing lasts forever. The situation will change, everything depends on the Dalai Lama. Meanwhile, we are doing our work here, cultivating our fields, and I look after this old age home where 36 octogenarians live,” he shared. This old age home runs on donations, which are also given by Tibetans, who have left India and migrated abroad seeking better opportunities. Palden, has a Registration Certificate, which allows him to live in India and an identity card (IC) that serves as a passport to travel outside India but not many have sought Indian citizenship. Gelek Jungney, who is in-charge of the affairs of the Lugsung Samdupling Tibetan settlement, Bylakuppe admitted in a chat with The Federal that the younger generation in Bylakuppe have been migrating in large numbers to Canada, Australia, America, and Europe. In fact, the number of exiled Tibetans has come down in Bylakuppe in the recent past. “They don’t get government jobs in India and they look for better opportunities in the west,” explained Jungney, whose own entire family has moved abroad. He shared that his entire family had already moved to the West but he continues to live in India because his mother-in-law refuses to leave the country. “She wants to die here and we have to respect that,” he said. The older generation clearly seem unwilling to leave Indian shores, which they consider ‘home’ after Tibet. Also read: 'Deeply saddened': Dalai Lama on devastating earthquake in Tibet Air of excitement

The Dalai Lama leading a prayer for the earthquake victims in Tibet at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka on January 9, 2025. Photo | Office of the Dalai Lama

There is a palpable sense of excitement in the air in Bylakuppe, which currently houses 12,500 Tibetans, including monks, who study and live in the seven monasteries located in the area. This is because of the Dalai Lama’s presence in the settlement, who arrived in a helicopter in Bylakuppe in the first week of January. There is heavy security deployed where he is staying at the imposing Tashi Lhunpo monastery. 300 policemen are posted in the monastery and outsiders cannot just walk into the monastery. Only from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, this monastery opens its doors to the public to be able to participate in the Buddhist ritual of circumambulation, which involves walking in a clockwise circle around a sacred object to show devotion, pay tribute and accumulate merit. As of now, the Dalai Lama is meeting Tibetans living in the south settlements for an hour thrice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Tenzin Dorjee Rinpoche, a 37-year-old monk residing in the Tashi Lhunpo monastery, was identified as a reincarnation of Palden Sengye Rinpoche, when he was 12 years old. Calling it a “rare and precious opportunity” to see and interact with the Dalai Lama during his visit to Bylakuppe now, Dorjee Rinpoche told The Federal,” I cannot express my joy and my emotions. The last time the Dalai Lama was here was in 2017, he was very healthy and he gave a lot of lectures. But now, he is ageing and we are worried about his health after his surgery. But now we hear that his health seems to be improving."

Tenzin Dorjee Rinpoche, a 37-year-old monk residing in the Tashi Lhunpo monastery, was identified as a reincarnation of Palden Sengye Rinpoche, when he was 12-years old

Who will be the next Dalai Lama?

A question that is uppermost on the minds of many exiled Tibetans is the Dalai Lama’s succession plan. Jigme Tsultrim, chief representative, Central Tibetan Administration (CAB) or the Tibetan government in exile told The Federal that the official stand from CAB is clear. Also read: Talks on Tibet only with Dalai Lama's representatives, no autonomy: China “China should respect the authority of the Dalai Lama. For many reasons, his legacy has been undermined by the China government, they are claiming that China will have to approve the 15th Dalal Lamia. But, the strange part is that they do not bother about the current living Dalai Lama, so what is the logic behind choosing the 15th one? It shows how childish and immature they are and how they misguide the people of Tibet. However, the people of Tibet are still very much committed to the Dalai Lama despite his six-decade long absence. They live in an offensive situation but they have a deep-rooted and strong allegiance to the Dalai Lama.” The final word will come from the Dalai Lama, he added. “Though in his public statements, according to his visions he has said he will live till he is 110 years,” pointed out Tsultrim, who is the spokesperson for the Tibetan settlements in south India. In 2023, the Chinese government had said " all reincarnated Tibetan living Buddhas, including Dalai Lamas and Panchen Rinpoches, must be looked for within the country, decided through the practice of lot-drawing from the golden urn, and receive approval from the central government". Dorjee Rinpoche, who felt this is a “worrying” issue, is also confident that the Dalai Lama will give instructions on what is to be done before he passes. However, he is concerned that China should not take over the decision of naming the next Dalai Lama like they did with the Panchen Lama, the second highest spiritual authority. The title Panchen or Great Scholar was traditionally given to head abbots of the Tashil Lhunpo Monastery, who were chosen for their maturity and learning. In 1995, the Dalai Lama recognised six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama, but this choice was rejected by the Chinese government, which took the boy into custody. The Chinese government appointed Gyancain Norbu the 11th Panchen Lama in late 1995. “We still don’t know where the Panchem Lama recognised by the Dalai Lama is. We don’t want China to name the 15th Dalai Lama,” said Tenzing Dorjee. But, he quickly added that he hoped that the current Dalai Lama will live for a long time and the Tibetan issue will be resolved by then. According to Tibetan poet Tendon Tsundue, this question about who will succeed the current Dalai Lama has to be asked of India. “What is India going to do? The Dalai Lama is a global and important figure but if China decides to fill up the position of the Dalai Lama, will India keep silent? What answer will India then give to the people in the Himalayan regions like Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, etc., as they are all followers of the Dalai Lama? New Delhi is going to have to answer to the people in the Himalayan region,” he said. Tsundue strongly criticised the fact that people in India support the Palestine issue but completely ignore the plight of their neighbouring country Tibet. “Indians are very ill-informed about the Tibetans who have been sitting in their backyard for the past 60 years,” said Tsundue. Also read: Dalai Lama's successor needs our nod, says China; projects Tibet as gateway to South Asia The US stand on Tibet Last year, the US government passed a law that supported the Tibetan cause. The legislation called for Beijing’s re-engagement with Tibet’s spiritual leader Dalai Lama to address the concerns of Tibetans and also authorised the use of funds to counter China’s disinformation campaign on issues related to Tibet. Tsultrim pointed out that the US Senate and Congress truly supports the aspirations of Tibetan people and wanted China to come to the negotiating table for a dialogue. Though, USA will put its own interests first, we hope America will take care of the concerns of the Tibetans, said Tsultrim to a question on the stand the US will take after Donald Trump takes over as the President. Changing dynamics of India-China relationship

Jigme Tsultrim, chief representative, Central Tibetan Administration (South Zone), spokesperson for Tibetan settlements in the south. Photo | Keerthik