'Deeply saddened': Dalai Lama on devastating earthquake in Tibet

Shimla/Dharamshala, Jan 7 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Tuesday expressed profound sadness over the loss of lives in a devastating earthquake in Dingri County of Tibet.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in Xigaze in Tibet Autonomous Region in China, killing at least 95 people and injuring 130 others with tremors also shaking buildings and forcing people to run to the streets in neighbouring Nepal.

According to regional disaster relief headquarters, the quake jolted Dingri County at 9:05 am Tuesday (Beijing Time). The US Geological Service, however, put the quake's magnitude at 7.1.

According to the official site of Central Tibetan Administration, the Dalai Lama said he is "deeply saddened" to learn of the devastating earthquake that struck Dingri in Tibet and the surrounding regions this morning.

"It has resulted in the tragic loss of many lives, numerous injuries, and extensive destruction to homes and property," he said in a message.

"I offer my prayers for those who have lost their lives and extend my wishes for a swift recovery to all who have been injured," he added.

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala for several decades. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)