DK Shivakumar serves country chicken curry for Siddaramaiah's breakfast meet

'Nati koli saaru' (country chicken curry), regarded as one of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s favourites along with steaming hot idlis, was on the breakfast menu at Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s residence on Tuesday (December 2), according to official sources.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar display strong show of unity again amid leadership tussle

The spread also featured 'nati koli' fry, vada and pongal, among other dishes, they said.

Siddaramaiah visits DKS

In a visible show of unity, Siddaramaiah visited Shivakumar’s home for breakfast, just days after the two leaders shared a meal amid an ongoing power tussle within the state Congress.

Siddaramaiah drove to the Deputy CM’s residence in Sadashivanagar, where he was received by Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh, who is a former Congress MP.

Also Read: Breakfast Diplomacy 2.0: Sidda, DKS make another show of unity over idli-chicken meal

Suresh and Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath, a relative of Shivakumar, joined them for breakfast, which featured a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

Breakfast diplomacy continues

Speaking to reporters later, Siddaramaiah said Shivakumar had invited him during his visit to the CM’s residence for breakfast on Saturday (November 29).

Asked about the difference between the two meals, the chief minister said, "At his (Shivakumar’s) house it was non-veg, while at my house it was veg. He is a vegetarian, I am a non-vegetarian. I had not prepared non-veg. I told DK to get chicken from the village as you won’t get the original in Bengaluru."

Shivakumar said he had initially invited Siddaramaiah to his residence, but the CM had suggested visiting his place first and reciprocating later. "It was a vegetarian breakfast at the CM’s house on Saturday," he noted.

Mysuru flavours

"Today, I invited him (the CM) to my house. He enjoyed the breakfast, which had his Mysuru taste," Shivakumar added. At this point, Siddaramaiah remarked that Shivakumar’s wife is also from Mysuru.

Also Read: What transpired at Siddaramaiah- DKS breakfast meet? Details here

Saturday’s breakfast at Siddaramaiah’s official residence, held as part of efforts by the Congress high command to ease tensions in the leadership dispute between the two, reportedly included idlis and sambar, according to official sources.

(With agency inputs)