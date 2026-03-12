Ex-BJD MP Rabindra Jena joins BJP, says former party has no succession plan

Odisha remained witness to a significant political development on Wednesday (March 11) when Rabindra Kumar Jena, a former MP from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rabindra, who represented the Balasore constituency in the Lok Sabha between 2014 and 2019, quit his former party on Tuesday (March 10).

The leader, who once wielded much influence in the BJD, a party that dominated Odisha politics for decades and lost power in 2024 to the saffron party and is in the opposition now, was critical of it after leaving it.

Rabindra not happy with BJD succession plan?

In his resignation from the party’s primary membership, addressed to party supremo and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Rabindra cited “personal reasons and circumstances” as reasons for his decision. However, he said he was not happy with the senior leader's alleged lack of a succession plan.

"I have respect for Patnaik. But age is not with him for politics. Patnaik has no succession plan to take the party forward. Regional parties without succession plans often fail to meet people’s aspirations," Rabindra, who was with the BJD for around 12 years, said.

He cited examples of regional parties from other states, such as the Akali Dal in Punjab which lost influence due to the lack of succession planning, while leaders such as Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kanshi Ram, and K Karunanidhi succeeded by grooming successors.

Patnaik, 79, is the son of the party's founder and former chief minister Biju Patnaik, and served as the CM between 2000 and 2024.

Rabindra joined the saffron party in its state headquarters in Bhubaneswar in the presence of state chief Manmohan Samal. Several others, including elected representatives from Balasore district, including panchayat samite chairpersons, zilla parishad members, sarpanches and other local leaders, also shifted base from the BJD to the BJP.

On joining the BJP, Rabindra said it is the only party capable of developing Odisha besides India.

Speculation rife ahead of March 16 RS polls

The development also came days ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on March 16, triggering speculations.

In elections for the Upper House, political parties typically issue whips to maintain discipline among their legislators. However, shifts in loyalty or personal equations sometimes result in cross-voting. Political observers feel Rabindra's joining the BJP could leave a section of the BJD’s local leadership and legislators under pressure.

It may be noted here that Rabindra’s wife, Subasini Jena, is currently a BJD MLA from Basta constituency in Balasore district. It could influence the voting behaviour of some legislators, particularly from the Balasore region, even more, the analysts felt. Even a small deviation could play a decisive role in the upcoming elections.

CBI case against Rabindra

Rabindra, who lost Balasore in the 2019 election and was denied a ticket from the same seat in 2024, also joined the BJP a day before a scheduled Central Bureau of Investigation court hearing on Thursday (March 12) in relation to a case where the agency has filed a charge sheet against him of his alleged involvement in a chit-fund scam in the eastern state.

The BJP would not be complaining as Rabindra’s entry into its camp would give it a strategic gain in the belt comprising Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj, where he is known to have a strong grassroots network.

Senior BJD leader and opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik, however, said Rabindra's exit would have no impact.

Asked whether his exit would affect the Rajya Sabha elections, Mallik said, "His wife is a BJD MLA, and she will vote for our candidate. Her husband may have joined the BJP, but she will go with the party."

(With agency inputs)