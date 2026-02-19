Bengaluru woman murdered as paralysed husband lies beside her

An elderly woman was murdered at her home as her paralysed husband lay beside her, apparently oblivious to the brutal killing. The 70-year-old woman died after the killer slit her throat in front of her husband.

The incident took place earlier this week in Kote Beedi in the Hirapur locality ofthe Nelamangala area in Bengaluru. According to an NDTV report, the deceased Shobha’s husband Ranganath, has been paralysed for the last 15 years.

Doctor finds body, accused arrested

The murder came to light when a doctor arrived at their residence to provide physiotherapy to Ranganath. He found Shobha in a pool of her own blood with her throat slit and Ranganath lying beside her, seemingly oblivious to the murder.

A video from inside the house shows Shobha’s blood-soaked body on the bed, while Ranganath lies beside her, seemingly unaware of what had unfolded.

Police have arrested Shivakumar, a wholesale shop owner, charging him of entering the residence at around 1.03 am and slitting Shobha’s throat in front of her husband.

Financial gain behind murder

Investigators said that the killing was driven by money. Shobha, the daughter of a jewellery shop owner, was wearing heavy gold ornaments that night.

After attacking her, the accused allegedly ransacked the house in search of cash. When he found none, he removed her chain, bangles and other jewellery. According to media reports, officers estimate nearly 450 grams of gold, worth about Rs 65 lakh, was taken.

What CCTV footage showed

CCTV cameras captured a man speeding away from the area on a motorcycle soon after the crime. Police tracked the registration number through footage collected from nearby streets.

Shivakumar returned to the house while officers were conducting their initial inspection, blending in with the crowd gathered outside. He later left on his Activa scooter, apparently trying to deflect suspicion, reported the Times of India, quoting sources.

Police traced that scooter as well, which led them to him. The motorcycle, the knife believed to have been used in the attack, and his mobile phone have been seized. Officers said he was struggling with a debt of around Rs 8 lakh at the time of the crime.