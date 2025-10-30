Karnataka CM change? Siddaramaiah’s close ministers in a huddle

Amid the intensifying buzz over a potential “November revolution” in Karnataka politics, a late-night secret meeting held at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Wednesday (October 29) by senior ministers close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sparked considerable curiosity.

The closed-door meeting, held at midnight, was attended by Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Industries Minister MB Patil, and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa. Beginning around 12 a.m., the meeting went on for over an hour.

Reports suggest that the discussion revolved around leadership change and the idea of having a Dalit Chief Minister. The ministers are said to have deliberated on the possible political implications of such a change, the need to secure Lingayat community support for Siddaramaiah’s continuation, and ways to bring harmony between Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah factions within the Congress.

Dalit ministers meet

The Congress government will complete two and a half years in office on November 20. With renewed talk of implementing the “power-sharing agreement” allegedly made during the formation of the government, speculation is rife that a leadership change — or the so-called “November revolution” — may be imminent.

Soon after Shivakumar returned from Delhi, ministers and MLAs from Siddaramaiah’s faction have been unusually active, holding breakfast meetings and private gatherings under various pretexts. Just two days ago, Dalit ministers led by Siddaramaiah had a secret meeting on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha that houses the state legislature and Secretariat. It was reportedly decided to urge the party high command that if there is indeed a change of leadership, the Chief Minister’s position should go to a Dalit leader.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)