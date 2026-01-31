CJ Roy suicide: Karnataka Congress alleges I-T harassment; govt orders probe

The Congress in Karataka on Saturday (January 31) alleged that the death of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy by suicide was a case of "pure harassment" by the Income Tax (I-T) Department. The Karnataka leadership of the party further alleged that the Centre was using the IT, ED and GST departments to target and harass SMEs, MSMEs, along with industrialists and others who do not toe its line. The allegations comes a day after Roy shot himself dead at his Benaluru office.

Priyank Kharge alleges IT, ED harassment

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said that such harassment by Central agencies were taking place across the country. "This is nothing but harassment by the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate officials, and it is happening across the country. This is the third or fourth such instance in Karnataka. The IT, ED and GST departments are being used to harass SMEs, MSMEs, individuals and industrialists who do not align with the government," added Kharge.

He further alleged that the Central agencies were being used as tools of harassment adding that people earning their livelihood are being harassed by them.

"These agencies have been turned into tools of harassment. But people who are earning their livelihood legally are subjected to such harassment. This is not just a political allegation--the family has also said the same. Whatever the case may be, we will investigate it. We will even investigate the IT officials who were present there." He added as quoted by ANI.

Karataka Home Minister orders probe

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara ordered a probe into the case. "His (CJ Roy) company was raided by the IT department in December. They were given 60 days to file a charge sheet. The deadline was set for the February 4 and he arrived from Dubai three days ago. The officials (Income Tax) went to his office to record his statement. He (Roy) responded to that," Parameshwara told reporters.

"In the meantime, he went to his office and said he would come in a few minutes. When he did not come out for about 20 minutes, it was noticed that he had committed suicide. Apart from this, an investigation should be conducted to find out what happened in the past. I have asked our department to conduct a preliminary investigation," he added.