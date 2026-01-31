Bengaluru Police forms SIT to probe CJ Roy suicide; ripple effect in Kerala

Hours after Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday (January 31) said the police have been asked to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of C J Roy, chairman of real-estate major Confident Group, Bengaluru Police announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the high-profile case, with the business tycoon's family alleging "pressure" from the income-tax department which was investigating him.

'CP ordered SIT'

A statement issued by the city police said, "In order to ensure a comprehensive and meticulous investigation into this case, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanth Kumar Singh has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and directed that the investigation of the case be transferred to the team."

The SIT will be led by the Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone, C Vamshi Krishna.

All aspects of the high-profile death will be thoroughly assessed, and relevant information will be communicated to the public in the coming days, it was learnt.

The 57-year-old real-estate businessman allegedly shot himself dead with his own licensed firearm at his office in Bengaluru on Friday (January 30) when I-T officials were present in connection with raids on his company's premises.

Earlier in the day, Parameshwara, while confirming that he had ordered a police inquiry, told the media the I-T department had conducted searches at Roy's company previously and was in the process of completing statutory procedures.

"There was a raid in his company in December (2025). There is a rule that within 60 days, a charge sheet has to be filed in the court. They had to finalise before February 4. Hence, he was summoned," he said.

Roy had recently returned from abroad and was cooperating with the authorities, he added.

"Three days ago, he had returned from Dubai. The I-T officials went to his office to record his statement. He, too, responded to it," Parameshwara added.

"In the meantime, Roy told the officials that he would be back in five minutes, but he did not return even after 20 minutes. Then his suicide came to the notice." The late tycoon had reportedly locked himself in after saying he wanted to speak to his mother. Later, he was discovered in a pool of blood.

The home minister said he had specifically asked the police to look into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

"I have directed police officials to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the incident. Things will be clear only after the report comes out," Parameshwara said.

Allegation on I-T officials

He added that Roy's family has linked the incident to the I-T action. "Roy's brother has also given a statement that this incident happened due to I-T raids. Our police officers haven't looked into it from that aspect," he said.

When asked whether there was any political angle to the increasing I-Tax raids, the home minister declined to speculate. "As the home minister, I would not say anything more than that," he said.

Clarifying the scope of the probe, Parameshwara said, "Police will only investigate the suicide case. If something else emerges, then that will also be investigated."

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Commerce and Industries Minister M B Patil said economic offence should not be treated like other crimes, and it must be handled like a civil matter.

"Creating scare by bringing in CBI, ED, this and that, is not proper. Only investigation will reveal what actually had happened, but in my opinion there are clauses of penalty for economic offences and there are solutions for that, but it should not be treated like criminal (incident)," Patil said.