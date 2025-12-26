Chitradurga bus fire: Death toll climbs to 7 as driver dies in hospital

The death toll from the tragic collision in Chitradurga in Karnataka rose to seven after the death of the bus driver on Friday (December 26), police said.

The driver, Mohammed Rafique, was critically injured during the accident in the early hours of Thursday. He was rushed to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi following the crash.

Despite undergoing emergency surgery, Rafique succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, police said.

At least six persons were killed when a truck crashed against a sleeper bus that caught fire under the impact in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

(With agency inputs)