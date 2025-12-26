Chitradurga bus fire: 6 killed, most victims charred to death; CM orders probe

At least six persons were killed when a truck crashed against a sleeper bus that caught fire under the impact in Karnataka's Chitradurga district in the wee hours of Thursday (December 25), a senior police official said.

While the East Zone Inspector General of Police Ravikanthe Gowda had earlier said nine people were killed, citing preliminary investigation, later he and the district police chief said that five persons lost their lives.

Four women and a girl child travelling in the bus were killed while the driver of the truck, which also caught fire, died on the spot, police said.

"With this, the number of people killed in this accident is six," Superintendent of Police, Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, told reporters in Chitradurga.

Based on initial investigation, Gowda had said that three people were untraceable but Bandaru said only two were missing.

According to him, a couple from Sira who were missing have been identified and are safe.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the deaths. Both the PM and the CM announced ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.

Siddaramaiah also said a proper probe would be conducted into the fatal accident.

The accident happened after the container truck jumped a road divider and collided with the oncoming bus, Gowda told reporters.

The bus with 32 occupants, including 30 passengers was on its way from Bengaluru to Gokarna. The vehicle was engulfed in flames under the impact of the collision and most of the deceased were burnt alive inside the bus at Golarthi in Hiriyur Taluk, he added.

According to Bandaru, 29 people had booked ticket in the bus. One did not turn up for journey. So there were 30 people comprising 28 passengers, bus driver and cleaner, when it left Bengaluru. On the way, two people boarded the bus.

The bus driver and cleaner escaped.

"As per the investigation so far, it (container lorry) directly hit the diesel tank (of the bus), leading to diesel tank leak and fire," Gowda said.