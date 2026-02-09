Bengaluru Metro defers fare hike amid political row

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Sunday (February 8) that it has deferred the annual metro fare revision, which was scheduled to take effect on February 9, amid escalating tensions between the state government and the Centre.

In its statement, BMRCL clarified that the previously announced revised fare structure will remain on hold until further orders, signalling that a final decision on the matter is yet to be taken.

BMRCL said its February 5 media release announcing theannual fare revision from February 9 has been put on hold until further orders.

The corporation added that the proposal will be placed before the BMRCL board for review, and a final decision on the revised fare will be communicated only after the board’s deliberation.

5 per cent hike

The planned revision involved a 5 per cent annual hike, translating to an increase of ₹1 to ₹5 across different fare slabs.

The announcement had drawn sharp criticism from commuters and sparked political sparring between the ruling Congress in Karnataka and the Opposition BJP and JD(S).

BJP MP slams Congress

On Sunday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya interacted with metro commuters to gather feedback on the proposed fare hike. He later told reporters that passengers expressed dissatisfaction with frequent revisions and accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of misleading the public by blaming the Centre.

Surya also asked for the formation of a new Fare Fixation Committee, alleging irregularities in the current panel’s calculations.

He added that Haryana Governor Manohar Lal Khattar had directed officials to temporarily suspend the hike and promised to personally review the committee’s findings, noting that a fresh panel could be considered if the state government formally requested it.

Surya accused the state government of falsely blaming the Centre for the metro fare hike, saying it was shirking responsibility and failing to cooperate on central schemes.

Congress refutes charge

The Congress rejected the charge, arguing that fare decisions are not made by the state. In a post on X, it called Surya’s stance “hypocritical,” questioning how the Centre could pause the hike if it had no authority.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained that under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, fares are set by a Fare Fixation Committee appointed by the Union government, leaving the state with no legal power to intervene.