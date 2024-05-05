Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka govt

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed on Sunday (May 5) that a blue-corner notice has been issued to locate Prajwal Revanna, the JD(S) leader embroiled in a sexual harassment and abduction case.

He insisted on the state government's commitment to a thorough investigation, including granting full autonomy to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Procedural integrity

Parameshwara assured reporters of procedural integrity throughout the inquiry.

Responding to inquiries about Revanna's whereabouts, Parameshwara acknowledged the notice and stressed on the authorities' determination to bring the JDS leader back to face charges.

The SIT is actively pursuing legal avenues for his return.

HD Revanna held

On Saturday evening, HD Revanna, Prajwal Revanna's father, was apprehended by the SIT in connection with a kidnapping case linked to allegations of sexual misconduct involving his son.

HD Revanna's arrest followed the dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea by a Bengaluru court.

After a medical examination, he is scheduled to appear before a magistrate on Sunday.

New case filed

Amid ongoing allegations, a new case was filed against HD Revanna and his associate Sathish Babanna in Mysuru.

The complaint alleged that they had a hand in the abduction of a woman who was allegedly victimised by Prajwal Revanna.

Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna faces additional scrutiny after a second lookout notice was issued by SIT after his failure to appear for questioning.