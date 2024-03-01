Bengaluru: Blast at Rameshwaram Cafe leaves 5 injured

At least five persons sustained in a blast at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday (March 1), police said. It's not exactly known what caused the fire, but reports say the blast was triggered by a fire caused by LPG cylinder explosion. Police are yet to release any official statement on the incident.

While there was no immediate word on the exact number of injured persons, police said at least five people had been shifted to hospital. A forensic team and a dog squad are at the spot.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said in a tweet, quoting the cafe's owner, "The blast occurred because of a bag left behind by a customer."

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a swift probe.

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said gas cylinders were intact at the cafe and it is a blast.

NIA has suo motto powers to take over any such bomb blast investigation in National interest.. — Bhaskar Rao (@Nimmabhaskar22) March 1, 2024 Disturbed by the recent explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. My thoughts & prayers are with the injured. Such incidents are alarming, and I strongly appeal to the CM to assign this case to the NIA for a thorough and swift investigation. — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) March 1, 2024





Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb… — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 1, 2024

(The copy is being updated)

Police personnel and others at Rameshwaram Cafe. Photo: X