HC hints at lifting bike taxi ban in Karnataka

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday (September 25) expressed displeasure with the state government for failing to frame any rules so far regarding the ban on bike taxi services.

Despite granting the government a month’s time to come out with a policy on bike taxis in Bengaluru, no clear framework has been announced. The court warned that it would examine whether to stay the government’s ban in the absence of such a policy.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi was hearing appeals filed by Ola (ANI Technologies), Uber, Rapido, individual riders, and the Bike Taxi Welfare Association against a single judge’s order halting bike taxi services until the State introduced specific regulations.

Next hearing in October

On Thursday, while hearing the petition filed by bike taxi owners, the Bench said a decision on lifting the ban would be taken only after listening to the arguments of the respondents, and adjourned the case to October 15.

The Bench orally remarked, "We are inclined to give a full-fledged stay at this stage. We had given one month's time for government to come up with some policy...nothing is done and you come up with Gig workers (Act). Anyways we will hear it".

Earlier, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, representing the government, argued that the state had not granted permission for using bikes to ferry passengers. He clarified that two-wheelers were allowed only for delivery services. However, some operators were running taxi services without approval, and action should be taken against them, he submitted before the court.

Court’s dissatisfaction

Responding to this, the High Court remarked, “Even after being given time to frame a policy on bike taxis, no clear decision has been taken. You only talk about gig workers.”

Bike taxi services were banned in Karnataka from June 16. App-based companies had challenged this ban in the High Court. Responding, the court had directed the government to frame a clear policy on bike taxis.

In Bengaluru alone, about 1.2 lakh bikes are registered for taxi services, while across the state more than 6 lakh riders depend on this service. Thousands of livelihoods have been disrupted, and there have been growing demands for a clear policy.

The High Court had earlier made it clear that while action could be taken against aggregators, bike taxi riders should not be harassed.

HC questions gig workers law

The court also questioned whether the State’s new law for gig workers adequately covers bike taxi services.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty informed the Bench that the government had recently notified the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025, which extends social security benefits to delivery workers and those engaged with ride-sharing platforms.

The law, which came into effect on September 12, aims to cover workers employed through apps such as Uber, Ola, and Zepto.

The judges, however, asked whether the legislation explicitly addressed the concerns of two-wheeler taxi riders.

“One month was given to frame a policy, but nothing was done. You came up with one for gig workers — does it apply to bike taxis?” the Chief Justice asked, while observing that the court was “inclined to grant a full stay.”