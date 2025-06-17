Video I Bike taxis in Bengaluru: Commuters fume, want ban lifted

In a big jolt to Bengaluru’s daily commuters, the Karnataka High Court on June 17 declared bike taxi services illegal, halting operations of aggregators like Rapido, Ola, and Uber. The decision has left thousands scrambling for alternatives in a city notorious for traffic snarls and long commute times.

The court’s ruling bars all two-wheeler taxi services from functioning until the Karnataka government frames clear regulations. June 16 marked the last day of service for many, as the state began seizing bikes operating under these platforms.

Commuters expressed deep disappointment over the crackdown, emphasizing how critical bike taxis were to navigating the city's chaotic traffic landscape affordably and efficiently.

Essential for many

“Bike definitely helps because when there's a lot of traffic, we prefer commuting by bike,” said one rider, reflecting a common sentiment among users. “When Rapido came, it made our life so simple. You get a ride within six minutes—and it's cheaper.”

Another user added, “Auto 200 rupees, Rapido is like 80 rupees. Why ban it? If they’re banning rented bikes, then even rented autos should be banned.”

Many feel the services were not just convenient but essential — especially for low-income earners and students who relied on the affordability and accessibility.

Public anger, legal void

The ruling follows increased scrutiny over two-wheeler taxis, with the state citing the absence of regulatory guidelines for such services. Over 102 vehicles were seized across Bengaluru on June 17 alone.

Still, many argue that the solution lies in better regulations — not bans. “There can be a speed limit. Just like e-taxis have restrictions, bikes can too,” said a commuter, suggesting a regulatory compromise.

Criticism was also directed at companies. “Ola, Uber should have stricter rules for drivers. Even if riders give them one or two stars, nothing changes,” a user pointed out.

Ground reality and workaround

Despite the HC ruling, some aggregators continued operating on Monday under the guise of "courier" or "parcel delivery" services. However, enforcement was swift—103 cases were registered across 11 RTOs in one day.

The government defends its decision as a matter of commuter safety and legal clarity. But the public sees it as an attack on a mode of transport that empowered them.

“This is not about outsiders; these drivers are Indians,” said one voice from the streets. “Let’s not divide more. If the government is listening, please don’t take Rapido away.”

What lies ahead?

In India’s Silicon Valley, where every minute counts, the removal of bike taxis has triggered both logistical and emotional chaos. With affordability, speed, and access at stake, the question remains—will the government bring back bike taxis under a clear regulatory framework?

For now, Bengalureans must brace for longer commutes and higher fares.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.