Bengaluru woman stabbed to death by husband in front of daughter

A woman has been stabbed to death in front of her teenage daughter by her husband at a bus stand in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday (September 23). Police said that the couple got married only three months ago, and this was the second marriage for both of them.

Got married three months back

Police said that, as per preliminary information, the murder took place in full public view at the Sunkadakatte bus stand on Monday morning. The couple, identified as Lohitashwa (35) and Rekha (32), met through mutual friends and got married after a year and a half of courtship.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the couple had married just three months ago. This was a second marriage for both of them. While Rekha worked at a call centre, Lohitashwa worked as a cab driver. They met through mutual friends, and after a year and a half of courtship, they got married.

Marital discord suspected

Marital discord is suspected to be the motive behind the offence, he said, reported PTI. According to an NDTV report, Lohitashwa murdered Rekha, suspecting her of being close to another man.

Police said that Lohitashwa and Rekha had a turbulent married life, and there were frequent heated altercations between the two. On the day of the murder, they also argued, following which Rekha, along with her 13-year-old daughter, left for the bus stand.

Murdered in front of daughter

Soon after, Lohitashwa reached the spot and started arguing with Rekha. When her daughter tried to intervene, Lohitashwa took out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Rekha to death.

The bystanders tried to stop Lohitashwa, but he scared them away by flashing his knife at them and fled the spot after allegedly stabbing Rekha multiple times in her chest and stomach, police said.

A murder case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya police station, police said, reported PTI. However, a NDTV report stated that the accused had been arrested and was currently being questioned.

(With agency inputs)