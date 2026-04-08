Bengaluru's big plan to ease traffic: 35 flyovers, 25 underpasses, 101 skywalks

Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has drawn up a master plan to manage the steadily increasing traffic congestion in the city. With nearly 2,000 new vehicles hitting the city’s roads every day, a proposal has been submitted to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to construct 35 new flyovers, 25 underpasses, and 101 skywalks to ease the pressure on the road network.

Higher priority for East Bengaluru

The Mahadevapura and Whitefield zones in East Bengaluru experience the highest traffic congestion. Hence, the proposal emphasises the need for more flyovers and pedestrian infrastructure in these areas.

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There are also plans to make 25 major junctions signal-free by constructing underpasses. These include key locations such as Hebbal, Sarakki Circle, and Dalmia Junction on Bannerghatta Road. Additionally, new flyovers have been proposed for Varthur Kodi, Dommasandra, Gunjur, HAL Old Airport Road, and Yelahanka.

101 skywalks for pedestrian safety

Around 200 pedestrians lose their lives in road accidents in the city every year. In this context, the police department has stated in its proposal that constructing 101 new skywalks is essential to prevent fatalities and ensure safer, smoother movement for pedestrians.

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The plan also includes several smaller interventions aimed at improving traffic flow throughout the city. These include installing 2,340 new traffic signboards, relocating 103 bus stops, constructing 63 new bus bays, removing 84 unscientifically placed speed breakers, and improving drainage at 137 locations prone to waterlogging during the rainy season.

Reacting to the proposal by Bengaluru traffic police, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said, “This is a highly detailed audit report. For implementing such large-scale projects, land acquisition and financial mobilisation are crucial. These works will be taken up in coordination with metro and suburban rail projects.”

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)