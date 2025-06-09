'Upset' over breakup, Bengaluru techie stabs girlfriend 17 times in hotel room

A 33-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed to death by her lover in a hotel room in Bengaluru’s Poorna Prajna Layout. Though the incident occurred on Friday night, it came to light only a couple of days later.



Also read | Bengaluru stampede: Congress high command summons CM, wants detailed report

Both the victim, Harini, and the accused, Yashas, a 25-year-old techie, were residents of Kengeri, a western suburb in Bengaluru. A case has been registered at the Subramanyapura Police Station and the investigation is underway.

Accused arrested

“A murder was reported from Subramanyapura Police Station on the intervening night of June 6 and 7. The woman wanted to end the friendship and was trying to distance herself from him. Out of anger and jealousy, the man stabbed the woman to death,” said DCP south, Lokesh B Jagalasar.

The friendship between the two was creating trouble in the life of Harini, a mother of two. Her family reportedly got to know about her affair, causing problems in her personal life. She told Yashas that she cannot continue the relationship.

Subsequently, Yashas allegedly stabbed Harini 17 times. The accused has been arrested.

Another woman killed

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 28-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife and carried her severed head to the police station in Bengaluru's Anekal area. The accused, identified as Shankar, murdered his 26-year-old wife, Manasa, following a heated confrontation over her alleged extramarital affair.



Also read | Bengaluru stampede: RCB, event organisers blame police, move HC

According to police sources, the couple had moved into a rented accommodation in Heelalige village some time ago. On the night of June 3, Shankar left for work, informing Manasa he would return the next morning. However, he returned the same night and allegedly found Manasa with another man. A fight ensued and Manasa is said to have moved out of the house.

The fight continued in the days to come. Angered by the repeated harassment, Shankar allegedly beheaded Manasa before heading to the Suryanagar police station with her severed head, where he surrendered.