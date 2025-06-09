Bengaluru stampede: Congress high command summons CM, wants detailed report

The Congress high command has taken serious note of the stampede tragedy that occurred near M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The stampede, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people, occurred during the victory celebrations.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been summoned by his party’s high command.

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to travel to Delhi on Tuesday (June 10), where he will provide a detailed report to Congress senior leaders on the stampede tragedy. This report will cover lapses in organising and managing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory celebration, and will also elaborate on the roles of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

He is expected to brief the leaders on the progress of the ongoing judicial, CID, and magistrate-level investigations. Sources indicate that the CM will highlight the failures of the police department in managing the event.

Comprehensive report sought

In light of Opposition allegations that the state government directly caused the stampede by holding the event on the steps of Vidhana Soudha and at the Chinnaswamy Stadium despite denial of permission by the police, the high command has sought a comprehensive report.

Congress leaders, who had earlier criticised the stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, are now being accused by BJP leaders of remaining silent on the Bengaluru tragedy. The BJP also alleged that due to Congress leaders' campaign frenzy, 11 RCB fans lost their lives, a matter that has embarrassed both the state government and the central Congress leadership.

Siddaramaiah had already briefed senior leaders over the phone about the incident. He is expected to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tomorrow with a detailed written report.

Role of DKS

The report will particularly address the incident itself, administrative lapses, those responsible for organising the event, and the role of DK Shivakumar, who was criticised by the Opposition for personally welcoming the RCB team and escorting them through a crowded parade.

In the state cabinet meeting held last Thursday, Siddaramaiah is reported to have strongly criticised Shivakumar.

(This article first appeared in The Federal Karnataka)