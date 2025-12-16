Bengaluru techie sells property, loses Rs 2 crore in 'digital arrest' scam

A Bengaluru-based software professional was defrauded of nearly Rs 2 crore after fraudsters trapped her in a so-called “digital arrest” scam, coercing her into selling her flat and two residential plots to meet their demands, according to an NDTV report.

Woman techie trapped in digital scam

The woman, employed with a software company and living with her 10-year-old son in a flat in Vignan Nagar, reportedly received a call in June from someone posing as a courier company official.

The caller claimed that a suspicious package linked to her Aadhaar card had been intercepted.

Her call was then transferred to individuals impersonating Mumbai Police officers, who threatened her with arrest and instructed her not to leave her home until they completed a supposed verification process.

The scammers reportedly told her to install a particular mobile application and warned that her son would suffer consequences if she failed to cooperate.

Duped of Rs 2 crore

Fearful for her child’s safety, she followed their instructions. She sold two plots in Malur at distress prices and later sold her flat in Vignan Nagar as well.

The proceeds from these sales were reportedly transferred to bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. She also took out a bank loan and handed that amount over to the scammers. In total, Babita Das lost approximately Rs 2 crore.

Eventually, the fraudsters told her to visit the nearest police station to recover her money before abruptly ending the call. Their phone numbers have since been switched off.

The woman has filed a complaint with the Whitefield Cyber Crime Police Station, and police have begun investigating the digital arrest scam.