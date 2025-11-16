‘Digital arrest’ fraud: Delhi Police nabs 6 in Lucknow

Delhi Police has busted a major online extortion syndicate popularly known as the “digital arrest” fraud, arresting six of its key operatives from Lucknow.

The action came during the investigation on a complaint filed by a 71-year-old woman, who was allegedly duped of Rs 49 lakh by some swindlers who kept her under digital confinement for nearly 24 hours, impersonating law-enforcement personnel, news agency PTI reported citing officials in the know.

According to the police, the fraudsters told the victim that she had been involved in a criminal case, and intimidated her through continuous video calls. The constant pressure broke her and led to her transferring money into multiple bank accounts controlled by the syndicate.

Arrested men recruited as mule account operators

As part of the investigation, a crime branch team conducted raids in Aminabad, Hasanganj, Madey Ganj, and Sadar Cantt areas of Lucknow, leading to the arrests.

The six were identified as 19-year-old Vishal Tiwari and 53-year-old Shakeel Ahmad, and Mohd Ovais, Mohd Ahad, Mohd Atif, and Mohd Ujjaib, all aged 25, the official told PTI.

“The arrested men came from economically weak backgrounds and were recruited as mule account operators to facilitate the laundering of proceeds. Several of them worked in local shops, hotels and small trades, while one was facing trial in another criminal case,” the officer told PTI.

During the investigation, the team reportedly found that the syndicate leveraged a host of bank accounts to move the defrauded funds. Once the money was transferred by the victim, it was routed instantly to other accounts and withdrawn from ATMs.

A hunt is on for the other members of the gang.

(With agency inputs)