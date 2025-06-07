Bengaluru stampede LIVE: Karnataka cricket association top officials quit

A Shankar and E S Jairam have resigned from their respective posts as secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), taking moral responsibility for the stampede that led to the death of 11 people during RCB's IPL trophy celebrations.

In a joint statement, Shankar and Jairam said they had submitted their resignations on Thursday night to the KSCA president. (Details on Live Buzz. Scroll down please.)

Kohli feels the heat

A police complaint has reportedly been lodged against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli in connection with the deadly stampede during the franchise's victory celebrations in Bengaluru. However, no FIR has been registered on his complaint yet.

The event, organised by a top event management company, saw record turnout, leading to chaos and a stampede as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of Kohli and other cricketers. Activist AM Venkatesh, a member of Naija Horatagaarara Vedikem, a Kannada organisation, filed the complaint.

Meanwhile, two additional cases have also been registered with the Cubbon Park police station regarding the stampede.

Some seek Kohli's arrest

The backlash has targeted not only the RCB management but also its star player Virat Kohli. Public anger has grown so intense that the hashtag #ArrestKohli trended on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, with many users seeking legal action against him.

Some slammed Kohli for flying to London a day soon after the tragedy. Public anger has grown so intense that the hashtag #ArrestKohli trended on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, with many users seeking legal action against him.

Other major recent developments

▶ Top RCB officials among 4 sent to jail for 14 days

▶ Crowd management event organiser's job: KSCA letter surfaces

▶ Siddaramaiah sacks his political secretary

▶ Intelligence head Hemant Nilmbalkar transferred

▶ A clutch of FIRs filed against RCB, KSCA

▶ BJP delegation visits Cubbon Park police station, files complaint against CM, Dy CM

Also Read: Bengaluru stampede: Fatal twist for dental student, Bosch employee; kin recount teary tales

Also read | RCB stampede, an unfortunate reality check for cricket-crazy fans