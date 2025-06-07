Bengaluru stampede LIVE: Karnataka cricket association top officials quit
A police complaint has been filed against RCB batter Virat Kohli
A Shankar and E S Jairam have resigned from their respective posts as secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), taking moral responsibility for the stampede that led to the death of 11 people during RCB's IPL trophy celebrations.
In a joint statement, Shankar and Jairam said they had submitted their resignations on Thursday night to the KSCA president. (Details on Live Buzz. Scroll down please.)
Kohli feels the heat
A police complaint has reportedly been lodged against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli in connection with the deadly stampede during the franchise's victory celebrations in Bengaluru. However, no FIR has been registered on his complaint yet.
The event, organised by a top event management company, saw record turnout, leading to chaos and a stampede as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of Kohli and other cricketers. Activist AM Venkatesh, a member of Naija Horatagaarara Vedikem, a Kannada organisation, filed the complaint.
Meanwhile, two additional cases have also been registered with the Cubbon Park police station regarding the stampede.
Some seek Kohli's arrest
The backlash has targeted not only the RCB management but also its star player Virat Kohli. Public anger has grown so intense that the hashtag #ArrestKohli trended on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, with many users seeking legal action against him.
Public anger has grown so intense that the hashtag #ArrestKohli trended on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, with many users seeking legal action against him.
Other major recent developments
▶ Top RCB officials among 4 sent to jail for 14 days
▶ Crowd management event organiser's job: KSCA letter surfaces
▶ Siddaramaiah sacks his political secretary
▶ Intelligence head Hemant Nilmbalkar transferred
▶ A clutch of FIRs filed against RCB, KSCA
▶ BJP delegation visits Cubbon Park police station, files complaint against CM, Dy CM
Live Updates
- 7 Jun 2025 10:46 AM IST
KSCA secretary, treasurer quit
A Shankar and E S Jairam have resigned from their respective posts as secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), taking moral responsibility for the stampede that led to the death of 11 people during RCB's IPL trophy celebrations.
In a joint statement, Shankar and Jairam said they had submitted their resignations on Thursday night to the KSCA president.
"...due to the unforeseen and unfortunate events that have unfolded in the last two days, and though our role was very limited, we wish to state that we have tendered our resignation to our respective posts as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association," the statement read.
KSCA president Raghuram Bhat, secretary Shankar and treasurer Jayaram had submitted in the Karnataka High Court that the gate management and crowd management were not the responsibility of the association and they had sought permission to hold RCB IPL celebrations at Vidhan Soudha.
While the felicitation at the Vidhan Soudha passed off without any major glitch, chaos erupted outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where lakhs converged following RCB's social media invitation, which was eventually deleted.
A planned victory parade had to be cancelled but the function inside the stadium proceeded despite the tragedy that unfolded outside.
- 7 Jun 2025 10:40 AM IST
Arrested RCB manager says he got oral instructions from CM
The marketing head of Royal Challengers Sports Ltd., Nikhil Sosale, has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging his arrest in connection with the stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives and left about 75 injured.
In his petition, Sosale called his arrest arbitrary, illegal, and politically-motivated, and alleged that he was taken into custody based on oral instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after a late-night Cabinet meeting
- 7 Jun 2025 7:06 AM IST
Karnataka BJP wants FIR against CM, Dy CM
Karnataka BJP general secretary P Rajeev has said he filed a police complaint seeking legal action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara for the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people.
"For this human loss, accused number one is Siddaramiah and accused number two is D K Shivakumar. Both of them had a motive to take political gain (from RCB win). They misused power and because of them, deaths have happened. I have mentioned G Parameshwara as accused number three. According to me, he has no motive, but he was negligent and has failed as the Home Minister," Rajeev said.
Speaking to reporters after giving a complaint at the Cubbon Park police station here, he said the CM and his deputy will have to take moral responsibility for the tragedy.
"I have given the complaint copy to the ACP. It has to be converted into a FIR. If not, I will go to court on this and register a PCR. I urge for a transparent legal process," he added.
The former BJP MLA hit out at the government for suspending Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior police officials in connection with the incident.
Alleging that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had a motive of taking political gain from the RCB's IPL victory, he asked, "What does the government have to do with the RCB? Why was public money spent on RCB's victory celebrations?" He claimed that the police had said clearly that they could not provide a bandobast, as police personnel had done overnight duty on Tuesday following RCB's win, as there were celebrations across the city and they had no rest. "But, they (CM and DCM) misused their power and instructed to provide bandobast." Further alleging that celebration events were held by those heading the government, overruling the police department's opinion, Rajeev said, there was a lack of preparations for the crowd management. "Huge crowd had gathered there. This is nothing but complete negligence," he added.