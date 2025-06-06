Bengaluru stampede LIVE: KSCA officials move High Court, seek quashing of FIR
The police earlier arrested the marketing head of RCB, Nikhil Sosale, in connection with the stampede, apart from detaining three others from the firm that organised victory celebrations
Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghu Ram Bhat and a few other office bearers moved the Karnataka High Court on Friday (June 6) seeking to quash the FIR filed against them in the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede case.
Earlier, the Bengaluru police arrested the marketing head of RCB, Nikhil Sosale, in connection with the stampede that occurred outside M Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday (June 4). Sosale, the head of marketing and revenue for RCB at Diageo India was taken into custody at the Bengaluru airport, when he was reportedly flying out to Mumbai, according to an India Today report.
Separately, three staff members of DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, the organisers of the victory celebrations were also detained by the police.
Singh is new top cop
Senior IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh was on Thursday (June 5) posted as Bengaluru Police Commissioner until further orders, an official notification said.
His appointment comes just hours after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda for dereliction of duty in connection with Wednesday's stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed lives of 11 people and injured over 50 people.
“Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS (KN: 1996), Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru,” the notification stated.
Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, the chief minister also announced a one-man judicial probe, headed by Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired High Court judge of Karnataka, into the tragic incident. “We have told the commission to give the report in 30 days,” Siddaramaiah said.
“The cabinet has also decided to immediately suspend the Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station A K Girish and Assistant Commissioner of Police C BalaKRishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who is in charge of the stadium, and Commissioner of Police Bengaluru city Dayananda,” he added.
The chief minister said he had instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA event managers, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).
- 6 Jun 2025 2:22 PM IST
4 officials of RCB, event management firm DNA entertainment arrested
A day after the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru claimed 11 lives and left several injured four officials of RCB and event management firm DNA entertainment private limited were arrested in connection with the stampede police sources said on Friday.
They were taken into custody in a joint operation by the crime branch and Bengaluru Police.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed that few arrests have been made in the connection with the stampede case.
“Few arrests have been made. Our teams are taking up the case very seriously, and ultimately the case has to go to CID. So before going to CID, whatever legal formalities have to be done by our team, they are doing it,” he said.
Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA entertainment private limited are among those who have been arrested, sources said.
They were brought to Cubbon Park police station for questioning, sources said, adding that after medical examination, further process will be followed.
Some of them were reportedly taken into custody from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on the outskirts of the city.
Police action followed the FIR registered on Thursday against RCB, the event management firm DNA, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).
- 6 Jun 2025 2:02 PM IST
CM defends suspension of police commissioner, officers
Defending the suspension of Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and other police officials for the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said, prima facie those who have not fulfilled their responsibility properly have been suspended.
While speaking to reporters, he accused BJP and JD(S) of doing politics on the issue.
Responding to a question on BJP and JD(S) demanding his and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's resignation and accusing them of making police officials a "scapegoat," Siddaramaiah said, "They are speaking for the sake of politics. I don't want to do politics in this matter. Prima facie those responsible, who have not fulfilled their responsibility properly have been suspended, " The Chief Minister on Thursday had announced the decision to immediately suspend the Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station A K Girish and Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who is in charge of the stadium, and Commissioner of Police Bengaluru city Dayananda.
The suspension order said, "It is found that there has been on the face of it substantial dereliction of duty by these officers." The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 56 were injured in the incident.
According to the suspension order, the CEO of RCB had intimated Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City on June 3 about holding the victory parade and celebrations on June 4, however, the office of Police Commissioner failed to give written reply to the organisers, rejecting the permission on the grounds of lack of time to prepare for such a huge event.
It said, the RCB and the Cricket Association went ahead to tweet about the celebrations and inviting the fans to Chinnaswamy stadium without going through the usual practice of issuing tickets or passes, and despite the knowledge of these developments and expectation of huge turnout of cricket fans by the Police, steps were not taken to either have the event organised systematically at the stadium or give adequate information to the public to take necessary precautions for their safety or provide additional Police force for appropriate crowd management.
Further, the situation was not discussed with the higher ups for taking necessary guidance and advice in the matter. As a result, the situation went out of control and brought a lot of misery, loss of precious lives and embarrassment to the Government, it added. PTI
- 6 Jun 2025 11:42 AM IST
KSCA officials move High Court, seek quashing of FIR
Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghu Ram Bhat and a few other office bearers moved the Karnataka High Court on Friday seeking to quash the FIR filed against them in the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede case.
Police on Thursday registered an FIR against RCB, event management firm DNA entertainment private limited, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah too on Thursday had instructed the state DGP and IGP to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA entertainment and KSCA in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part.
The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 56 were injured in the incident.
Meanwhile, four officials of RCB and DNA entertainment were taken into custody, police sources said on Friday. PTI
- 6 Jun 2025 11:02 AM IST
Police take officials of RCB, event management firm into custody
Four officials of RCB and event management firm DNA entertainment private limited were taken into custody in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium here that claimed lives of 11 people and injured another 56, police sources said on Friday.
They were taken into custody in a joint operation by the crime branch and Bengaluru Police.
Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA entertainment private limited are among those being questioned, sources said, adding that further process will follow subsequently.
Some of them were reportedly taken into custody from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on the outskirts of the city.
Police action followed the FIR registered on Thursday against RCB, the event management firm DNA, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).
The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.
On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah had instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB and DNA event managers and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part, and FIR has also been registered. PTI