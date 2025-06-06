Bengaluru stampede LIVE: KSCA officials move High Court, seek quashing of FIR

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghu Ram Bhat and a few other office bearers moved the Karnataka High Court on Friday (June 6) seeking to quash the FIR filed against them in the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede case.

Earlier, the Bengaluru police arrested the marketing head of RCB, Nikhil Sosale, in connection with the stampede that occurred outside M Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday (June 4). Sosale, the head of marketing and revenue for RCB at Diageo India was taken into custody at the Bengaluru airport, when he was reportedly flying out to Mumbai, according to an India Today report.

Separately, three staff members of DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, the organisers of the victory celebrations were also detained by the police.

Singh is new top cop

Senior IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh was on Thursday (June 5) posted as Bengaluru Police Commissioner until further orders, an official notification said.

His appointment comes just hours after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda for dereliction of duty in connection with Wednesday's stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed lives of 11 people and injured over 50 people.



“Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS (KN: 1996), Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru,” the notification stated.

Earlier, the chief minister suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and several other senior police officials in connection with the stampede.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, the chief minister also announced a one-man judicial probe, headed by Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired High Court judge of Karnataka, into the tragic incident. “We have told the commission to give the report in 30 days,” Siddaramaiah said.



“The cabinet has also decided to immediately suspend the Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station A K Girish and Assistant Commissioner of Police C BalaKRishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who is in charge of the stadium, and Commissioner of Police Bengaluru city Dayananda,” he added.

The chief minister said he had instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA event managers, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

(With agency inputs)