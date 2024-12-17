Bengaluru Rural lakes crisis: Pollution threatens lives, livelihoods

Lakes, once the lifeline of rural Karnataka, have now become a source of distress for the villages of Dodda Tumkur and Chikka Tumkur in Doddaballapura taluk, Bengaluru Rural district.

Rampant pollution caused by industrial discharge and untreated sewage has turned these crucial water bodies toxic, threatening the health of residents, contaminating groundwater, and leaving authorities scrambling for solutions.

Severe pollution

The Dodda Tumkur and Chikka Tumkur lakes have been severely polluted, primarily due to chemical waste from industries in the Bashettihalli industrial area and untreated sewage from nearby municipalities.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), in a water quality test conducted in July 2023, revealed alarming levels of contaminants, including cadmium, lead, fluoride, and harmful bacteria like E. coli. The water was deemed unfit for consumption.

The Dodda Tumkur Lake shows high levels of contamination.

The findings indicate that groundwater in the Dodda Tumkur and Majara Hosahalli gram panchayats has also been contaminated. Water samples tested from borewells in these areas showed dangerous levels of cadmium and lead, both of which are known carcinogens.

Dr TH Anjinappa, a cancer expert, explained: “Cadmium from industrial waste is extensively used in battery, cement, and composite material manufacturing. Regular consumption of such contaminated water can lead to cancer.”

Startling test results

The gravity of the situation becomes evident upon examining water test reports of Chikka Tumkur Lake. These are the numbersAccording to private laboratory results from 2022:

Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD): 12,750 mg/l (acceptable level: 250 mg/l)

Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD): 4,100 mg/l (acceptable level: 30 mg/l)

Ammonium content: 487 mg/l (acceptable level: 50 mg/l)

Fluoride: 9.12 mg/l (acceptable level: 0.1 mg/l)

Lead: 3.05 mg/l (acceptable level: 0.1 mg/l)

The Dodda Tumkur Lake reflects similar levels of contamination. Such extreme chemical imbalances highlight the severity of industrial pollution and the urgent need for intervention.

Untreated sewage adds to crisis

A decade-old sewage treatment plant (STP) near Chikka Tumkur has been rendered defunct. Damaged manholes and a lack of maintenance have allowed untreated sewage to flow freely into the lakes.

Despite directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2022, instructing the district administration to prevent further sewage discharge into Chikka Tumkur and Nagarkere lakes, little action has been taken.

Lawyer Satish, representing local residents, expressed frustration over administrative inaction. “The NGT’s orders remain unimplemented. A report was submitted to the district administration highlighting the need for immediate action, but no steps have been taken," he told The Federal.

Environmental violations

The Bashettihalli industrial area, a significant contributor to the crisis, houses six industrial zones with 52 factories on the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board's (KSPCB) red list of polluting industries. Five of these fall under the “17th category”— industries considered highly polluting.

Factories here are allegedly discharging untreated chemical effluents into the Rajakaluve (canal), which flows directly into Dodda Tumkur and Chikka Tumkur lakes. Reports also suggest that certain factories clandestinely dump toxic wastewater in vacant lands, compounding the environmental damage.

Vasanth Kumar, a leader of the Arkavati River Basin Lake Conservation Forum, criticised authorities for inaction. “Despite numerous complaints backed by evidence, the Pollution Control Board has only issued show-cause notices. No disciplinary action has been taken against the violators,” he told The Federal.

Impact on public health

The contaminated water has had devastating consequences for residents. Villagers in Dodda Tumkur and Chikka Tumkur have reported an increase in health issues, including cramps, skin diseases, and even cancer. Borewell water, once relied upon for drinking and farming, is now a cause for alarm.

Doddaiah, a resident of Chikka Tumkur, lamented: “When we were young, we used to drink water straight from the lake. Now the water has turned black, and the borewells are poisoned. People can’t even stand in the water without their skin peeling.”

The foul smell emanating from the lakes has made daily life unbearable, forcing some families to purchase drinking water or rely on tanker supplies.

Villagers demand solutions

For three years, residents of Dodda Tumkur and Majara Hosahalli gram panchayats have been protesting for clean drinking water. Their demands include the installation of a third-stage purification unit to treat lake water comprehensively and action against polluting industries.

The protests have taken various forms — boycotting elections, fasting, and rallies to the district collector’s office.

In response to mounting pressure, authorities temporarily began supplying water tankers from the Jakkalamadagu reservoir. However, residents argue that a single tanker per village is inadequate.

Administrative response

Municipal Commissioner Karthikeshwar said: “Drinking water is currently supplied through 10 tankers each morning and evening. Plans to drill additional borewells are in progress, and land has been identified for the same.” However, villagers remain sceptical, pointing out that similar promises have gone unfulfilled in the past.

Efforts to upgrade the existing STP and introduce two-stage water purification have also been proposed. Yet, experts argue that a third-stage purification system is essential, as water purified at earlier stages still contains harmful chemicals.

Anjaneya Reddy, president of the Permanent Irrigation Struggle Forum, emphasised the need for comprehensive treatment. “Water from Bengaluru’s Vrishabhavathi Valley, under the KC Valley and HN Valley projects, is being discharged into lakes after two-stage purification," he told The Federal. "Studies show this water still contains chemicals and is unsafe for consumption. Third-stage purification is non-negotiable.”

Way forward

The crisis surrounding Dodda Tumkur and Chikka Tumkur lakes highlights the urgent need for coordinated action. Environmental experts, residents, and local leaders are unanimous in their demand for the following measures:

Strict enforcement of environmental laws: Immediate action against industries violating pollution norms

Revival of sewage treatment plants: Repair and operationalise the existing STP near Chikka Tumkur

Third-stage water purification: Upgrade current treatment methods to ensure water is safe for consumption

Regular water testing: Monitor water quality in lakes and borewells to prevent further contamination

Accountability: Hold government agencies and industries accountable for environmental damage.

Until these measures are implemented, the residents of Dodda Tumkur and Chikka Tumkur will remain caught in a vicious cycle of environmental neglect, health crises, and administrative apathy.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka, and translated using a fine-tuned AI model.)