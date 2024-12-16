Chart: Bengaluru Airport Road among top 5 toll collection booths in South India

The toll plaza near the Bengaluru airport (Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli), has emerged as the highest toll collection booth in South India in 2023-24, according to the information provided by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in the Rajya Sabha recently.

As per the data shared by the Union government, the Bengaluru airport toll booth (Sadahalli, Bengaluru Rural District) on National Highway 44, generated a revenue of Rs 308 crore in 2023-24. The toll plaza is located at Sadahalli in Devanahalli, about 35 kilometres from Bengaluru. The vehicle users of this road heading to the airport have to pay a toll fee of Rs 115 for a single trip and Rs 170 for the return trip within 24 hours. Over the past decade, the toll fee collection at this toll plaza has been Rs 1,577 crore, as per government data.

Here are the top 5 toll collection booths in South India (Source: Reply by Nitin Gadkari in Rajya Sabha)