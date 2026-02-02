Bengaluru Rural gram panchayat issues notice to Foxconn: Report

A dispute has reportedly surfaced between Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd and a gram panchayat in Karnataka’s Bengaluru Rural district, with local authorities raising concerns over taxes, breach of building regulations, and not providing employment for the local population.

Allegations of tax non-payment

According to an India Today report, local authorities have alleged that Foxconn has not paid local body taxes, pointing out that other major establishments in the region, including the international airport and several industrial units, regularly remit taxes to the panchayat.

Panchayat officials also reportedly claimed that despite extensive construction having been completed and operations reportedly underway, official records continue to show the land parcels as vacant.

Panchayat seeks documents on approvals

The gram panchayat has now reportedly issued a formal notice to Foxconn, seeking details of approved building plans, construction licences, completion and occupancy certificates, and survey-wise information on the built-up area of its facilities.

The notice pertains to Foxconn’s units located in Doddagollahalli and Aruvanahalli villages, covering a combined area of about 5.33 lakh square metres.

The officials have also claimed that despite attempts, the company hasn’t provided proper documents and has been constantly evading proper communication.

The company has been warned of severe consequences under the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act upon failing to comply with the panchayat.

Employment concerns raised by residents

Elected representatives and residents have also reportedly accused the company of failing to provide employment opportunities to local youth. According to them, multiple representations and meetings were held with Foxconn officials, but the company neither shared the requested documentation nor addressed concerns related to local hiring.

Residents claimed that while some locals were initially called for interviews, the final recruitment largely drew workers from outside the region.

Protest threat if demands ignored

Amid growing discontent, local residents have warned of a large-scale protest later this week if their demands–particularly regarding local employment–are not addressed. Till Monday (February 2), Foxconn had not publicly responded to the allegations raised by the gram panchayat or residents.