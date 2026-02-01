Budget 2026: MSME sector gets Rs 10,000 cr boost

To boost and strength the MSME sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a series of measures with a focus on improving access to credit, boosting manufacturing competitiveness and accelerating digital adoption.

As part of the proposals, the government will set up a ₹10,000-crore fund to develop “champion SMEs” and support the scaling up of manufacturing across seven strategic and frontier sectors. Sitharaman also announced a ₹2,000-crore top-up to the Self-Reliant India Fund to improve access to risk capital for micro enterprises.

To enhance cost competitiveness, the government plans to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters across the country. Professional institutions such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will be encouraged to design modern, short-term modular courses to create skilled manpower in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns.

The finance minister also unveiled a dedicated initiative to promote the manufacturing of sports goods. Highlighting ongoing support measures, Sitharaman said more than ₹7 lakh crore in liquidity has already been made available to MSMEs through the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform.