Bengaluru road rage: Gig worker killed after couple rams bike

A gig worker was killed and his friend injured in a case of road rage in Bengaluru after a couple deliberately rammed their car into the youth’s bike in the Puttenahalli police station.

Police on Wednesday (October 29) said that the death of the 24-year-old gig worker took place on October 25, post-11:30 pm, under the Puttenahalli police station limits.

They further revealed that the two-wheeler was hit from behind by a car that initially sped away from the scene. While the rider, Darshan, died on the spot, his friend and pillion rider, Varun (24), sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

CCTV footage turns the case

Initially, the JP Nagar Traffic Police registered a case of accidental death. However, the case took a different turn when the investigators examined the CCTV footage of the incident.

They found that the car had deliberately chased and rammed the two-wheeler, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Jagalasar said.

Murder over a car mirror

The DCP also said that as per preliminary investigation, the motorcycle had brushed against the car, breaking it mirror. However, the enraged driver started to chase the two-wheeler and deliberately rammed it.

According to an NDTV report, the accused first missed the motorcycle but then took a U-turn and rammed it.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two-wheeler riders had earlier brushed against the car, breaking its side mirror. Enraged, the driver reversed his vehicle, followed them, and deliberately rammed into it, leading to the rider’s death," the DCP said.

Accused returned to destroy evidence

According to police, the accused, a physical education teacher, allegedly returned to the spot with his wife after the incident, wearing masks to conceal their identities. They collected broken parts of their vehicle from the scene in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and destruction of evidence has been registered at the Puttenahalli police station. Both the husband and wife have been arrested, police said.

(With agency inputs)