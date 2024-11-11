Bengaluru: Man held for verbally abusing, assaulting govt bus driver on duty

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) A government bus driver here was allegedly verbally abused and assaulted inside the bus by an unidentified person who was subsequently nabbed, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 8 pm when the bus was en-route Jayanagar to Vijayanagar, they said.

According to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), while the bus was stationed near the Haleguddadahalli signal, an unidentified individual riding a motorcycle stopped beside the bus and began verbally abusing the driver. The man then boarded the bus and physically assaulted the driver, who was performing his duties at the time.

"Despite the sudden attack, Murtuza Imam Saab quickly secured the bus by locking its doors. With the cooperation of the passengers on board, the assailant was apprehended and taken to the Byatarayanapura police station, where a non-cognizable report was filed against the unidentified individual," a senior BMTC official said.

Following the incident, Imam, who sustained injuries during the assault, was promptly transported to Victoria Hospital for medical treatment. He received timely care and was discharged later that night.

The authorities were immediately informed and visited the scene to assess the situation and take appropriate action, he said.

"The incident took place due to a miscommunication between the driver and the individual. It led to argument and the driver was verbally abused and assaulted. We are still investigating the matter," a police official said.

"The corporation is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of both its staff and passengers. Acts of violence against staff members are taken extremely seriously, and the management assures that every step will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future," the BMTC said in a statement.

In wake of such assaults on BMTC employees, the Managing Director of the corporation, Ramachandran R recently met City Police Commissioner B Dayanand and formally requested that swift and stringent measures to be taken on the assaulters.

"The safety and security of our employees and passengers remain our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with the police and relevant authorities to ensure such incidents are dealt with severely and to avoid any recurrence in the future," it added. PTI

