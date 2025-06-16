Video shows Bengaluru Rapido biker assaulting female passenger amid spat

The alleged incident reportedly took place near a footwear showroom in Jayanagar three days ago. The woman, who reportedly works at a jewellery store, reportedly refused to lodge a complaint initially though the police later convinced her to do so.

A Rapido bike taxi driver in Bengaluru has been caught on video slapping a woman customer with such force that she falls on the road two feet away. The assault apparently stemmed from the women’s refusal to pay the fare as the biker was driving rashly.

🚨 Shocking! Rapido driver slaps woman in Bengaluru after fight over rash driving! ⚠️ Safety at risk? Time to question ride service standards! 😠🇮🇳Join | https://t.co/bq8DAxMRoA pic.twitter.com/3ZvkvdplgS

Language barrier

The video — presumably recorded by a bystander — shows the woman, her head covered in a dupatta, and the Rapido driver arguing by the roadside as some bystanders also join in the conversation.

The woman reportedly confronted the driver over rash driving and since he did not pay any heed, asked him to stop the bike mid-ride. The situation reportedly worsened as the woman spoke only English while the driver spoke only Kannada.

Also read: Karnataka | Uber launches women-only bike rides in Bengaluru

The situation reportedly heated up further after the woman allegedly refused to pay the fare and return the helmet. In the video, they can be seen arguing their points with the bystanders.

Shocking reaction from bystanders

Suddenly, the driver can be seen slapping the woman so hard that she is sent reeling and falling on the road two feet away. She gets up and confronts the man even as none of the bystanders move a muscle to either help her or admonish the driver.

Finally, the woman is seen walking away across the road and the driver rides his bike again.

Also read: Bengaluru police arrest Ola auto driver who slapped woman for cancelling ride

While the police have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) so far, after the video emerged online, they are reportedly thinking of converting that into an FIR. Jayanagar police have reportedly launched a detailed probe into the incident.