Bengaluru police arrest Ola auto driver who slapped woman for cancelling ride

An auto driver, R Muthuraj, has been detained by the Bengaluru police for verbally abusing and violently slapping a woman after he got into a heated argument with her for cancelling her ride with him.



The disturbing video of the auto driver turning on the women to use physical force on her had gone viral on social media. People expressed their disgust and wanted his driver's license to be cancelled and to be arrested.

Meanwhile, the woman, who was slapped by the driver, told reporters that she never felt so 'unsafe' in Bengaluru. She also complained that Ola’s response has been disappointing. According to her, after reporting the incident via the app, she received an automated reply only. “Attempts to reach their support line failed, leaving us frustrated and helpless,” reports said quoting her.

Angry driver

It all started when a woman and her friend booked separate autos through Ola at the same time. She cancelled her ride as the other auto arrived first. The woman explained that they booked two autos to ensure her friend didn’t miss her class, noting that “in Bangalore, autos often cancel rides or demand extra money”.

Angry with the cancellation, the auto driver aggressively confronted her and engaged in a heated argument. In the video, the woman is seen trying to calm him down, asking why he is shouting at her. To which the auto driver repeatedly asked her how she could have cancelled the ride by mistake?

Further, adopting a threatening tone, he asked her whether her father will pay for the gas. When he refuses to back down, the woman threatens to go to the police station. The driver then insists they both go together to the police station repeatedly asking her to accompany him.

When she refused to along with him, the driver suddenly uses force and slaps the woman in broad daylight in front of other auto driver. The woman later told the media that she was disappointed that the other auto driver did not stop him. The bystanders also did nothing, she claimed.

Safety of women

The video was shared on September 5 on X and has notched up 704,000 views.

Responding to the video on social media, an user wrote, “The safety of women is of utmost importance. If, in broad daylight, this individual was able to assault two women merely for canceling a ride due to an issue, one can only imagine the potential dangers he could pose in more secluded settings.”

Meanwhile, the Magadi Road police has arrested the 46-year-old auto driver.