Pollution rises in Bengaluru as Metro ridership dips after fare hike, shows data

The recent fare hikes in Bengaluru Metro, which serves as the lifeline for many commuters, have left passengers shocked. Many Metro users have switched to travelling in personal vehicles or other modes of transport as they feel it is cheaper than Namma Metro.

On February 9, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a 50 per cent fare hike, raising the maximum fare for distances beyond 30 km from Rs 60 to 90. The minimum balance required in smart cards was also increased to Rs 90.

More private vehicles on roads

Passengers strongly opposed the 70-100 per cent fare hike, calling it unscientific and unreasonable. In response to public outrage, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed BMRCL to reduce fares by 10 per cent on certain stages. However, fares remained unchanged in many routes, leading to continued commuter frustration.

Also read: For crawling Bengaluru, Metro fare hike is a bolt from the blue

As a result of the Metro fare hike, more private vehicles now ply on Bengaluru roads, air pollution levels in the city have increased, according to data from the National Air Quality Monitoring Centre.

The Bengaluru Metro fare hikes, which indirectly contribute to rising pollution, contradict the primary goal of green transportation – reducing congestion and pollution in the city.

Public reluctance to use Metro and other public transport

Due to the fare hike, many commuters are reluctant to use Metro and public transport. A team led by Professor Ashish Verma from the Sustainable Transportation Laboratory at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is studying the environmental impact of passengers switching from Metro travel to private vehicles.

Also read: Centre responsible for Bengaluru metro fare hike, BJP spreading lies: Karnataka minister

Speaking to The Federal Karnataka, Professor Verma from the IISc Civil Engineering Department emphasised that public transportation should be affordable and convenient for people. He explained that the steep fare hike has pushed Metro commuters toward city buses, two-wheelers, and private cars, as revealed in their study.

According to the study, an increase in private vehicle usage is directly contributing to higher air pollution and severe traffic congestion on Bengaluru roads.

‘Need to increase bus and Metro services’

Professor Verma highlighted that investments in tunnel roads and double-decker flyovers negatively impact public transport usage. Instead of allocating massive budgets to such projects, the government should focus on expanding metro and bus fleets, which is a more scientific and sustainable solution.

Also read: How long does it take to go anywhere in Bengaluru?

Additionally, he stressed the need to promote walking and cycling, pointing out that cycle lanes are currently limited to business districts and should be expanded across the city. Infrastructure planning should prioritise public health and sustainability.

Decrease in Metro ridership and rise in air pollution

The study found that many Metro commuters have switched to buses, two-wheelers, and personal cars. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has also recorded a 10.5 per cent drop in Metro ridership since the fare hike.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) reported a rise in the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI), indicating increased pollution levels.

Pollution from the transport sector accounts for 40-51 per cent of air pollution, while dust contributes 17-51 per cent. Notably, from February 10, after the fare increase, air pollution levels spiked, correlating with a rise in private vehicle usage.

Pollution levels have surged in specific areas. Before the fare hike, the Jayanagar 5th Block pollution monitoring centre recorded PM 2.5 levels between 43 and 54 micrograms per cubic metre during peak hours. However, on February 10, it spiked to 112-114 micrograms per cubic metre, showing a drastic increase.

Impact on low-income families

Professor Verma criticised the fare hike committee for failing to consider the socio-economic and environmental consequences. He argued that before increasing fares, authorities should have evaluated the impact on low-income families, who may struggle to afford the new rates for work, education, healthcare, and daily essentials.

The IISc study warned that tunnel roads, flyovers, and underpasses will not solve Bengaluru’s traffic problems. Instead, such projects could worsen the city’s congestion and pollution.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)